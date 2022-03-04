Update #45 -- The Language Update + New Challenge Coins!

Hello everyone! No need for a preamble -- today I’m very excited to announce that Vault of the Void is now playable in 7 different languages: Chinese (Simplified), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish!

The last few months have been a pretty extensive journey, as I learnt (the hard way) what it looks like to localize a game that wasn’t programmed to support it from the start. When I started working on Vault of the Void, my thinking was “If it gets to the point where it’s success means it requires localisation, then I’ll be fine doing it!”. I now know, there is a reason why all game dev tips start with Plan for localisation!

Funny enough -- the amount of work for me was nothing compared to the work of the amazing community translators themselves! Since December, the team across 6 languages have translated over 477,513 different words. It was very important for me to have translators working on the project who knew the game. All the translators were players first, and that was a huge benefit when it comes to supporting all the keywords, tooltips, interactions etc. Vault is a dense game, without a doubt, so having some prior knowledge before diving in was super important to ensuring the translation was as accurate as possible. A huge thank you to all who rallied together and made this possible -- very, very proud of the team that's been built.

Also, now that all my update posts have to be translated, I can’t waffle on as much as I used to! :D

That said, the job isn’t done! The team is very responsive to all feedback, and if you notice something is off, or displays incorrectly, or worse of all, is still in English -- there are two main ways to get in contact. Firstly, the Discord server! I’ve set up a new room called #localisation-feedback where you can provide any specific feedback! I’ve also created channels to chat with others in each of the new languages, so you’re more than welcome to come and hang out there.

The other place would be on the Forums -- there's a sticky post for Feedback. Many of the members are subscribed so they’ll see and action your feedback as it shows up!

So again -- another huge thank you to the team who made this possible. I’m so blessed to have such a great community form around this game. I’ve met so many wonderful people through Vault of the Void over the last 18 months, and my life is so much better for it!

The Mysterious Disappearance of Community Rewards

Sadly, I was contacted by Steam and told to remove the Community Reward counter in the game -- I totally understand their standpoint there. It’s sad, I really enjoyed the process, and it was a huge help to myself (small, mostly solo dev with no publisher) to help spread the word. In light of this, my biggest issue is what to do with the 1,000 Reward? I had it already planned, I just need to get them animated!

Behold, the majesty of: the Treasure Goblin Affliction Pack!

I’ll get these all animated and find a way to get them to you all :) Even though there is no longer a Community Reward, I still really appreciate everyone who leaves a review for Vault of the Void. I’m very proud of the game that has formed from all the feedback and input from you all over the last 12-18 months.

Guest Artwork Packs

So, I hinted at this last time, and since then, plans are in motion! With the setup to alternative artwork in place, keep your eyes peeled for some awesome guest artwork packs coming soon!

Challenge Coins

Two new Challenge Coins have been added to the game! Couple of fun ones here, you’ll now be able to dive into “Great Devourer” and “Spell Roulette”. I hope you enjoy these CCs -- I know there's been a lot of great feedback when it comes to CCs, and hope they continue to help in mixing up your runs!

Thats all from me for now -- I did manage to squeeze in a few bug fixes and graphical updates, as shown below. I should be back in a week or two with the new Potion update (they’re getting revamped!) as well as some more great content, including the promised balance pass!

All for now!

Josh

Additions

Localisation support! Vault of the Void is now fully playable in Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish

Matron of Memories will now offer 4 different Potions!

New UI design for Dark Idol

2 New Challenge Coins

New UI for the Spellbook Screen

Bugs