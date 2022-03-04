0.03 Update!

Hi everyone!

This update I revamped the crafting system. It should be more intuitive, clear, and satisfying to create your spells.

I only just managed to make it work yesterday, so I didn't have much time to test or polish. It might be buggy!

Breaking spells has been pushed for next week.

Next update I plan on fixing all the things that were reported during this week and polish up the crafting system a little.

Full Change-Log: