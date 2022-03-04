0.03 Update!

Hi everyone!
This update I revamped the crafting system. It should be more intuitive, clear, and satisfying to create your spells.
I only just managed to make it work yesterday, so I didn't have much time to test or polish. It might be buggy!
Breaking spells has been pushed for next week.
Next update I plan on fixing all the things that were reported during this week and polish up the crafting system a little.
Full Change-Log:
- New crafting interface & interactions
- fixed crafting ranges to be absolute and not relative
- removed "null" print on crafting information when no special effect is generated
- fixed values presentation to be more clear (some values seemed to not move when adjusting sliders)
- fixed crystal gain
- save folder switched to C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\PaperWizards
- added open save folder shortcut to game menu
- fixed missing textures on treasures
- fixed summoner mobs to not count towards kills at level summary
- added guard against possible crashes when starting a new level
- fixed shop effects not reversing after switching wands
- added a little better logging system
Changed files in this update