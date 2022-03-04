 Skip to content

Paper Wizards update for 4 March 2022

0.03 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8312473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This update I revamped the crafting system. It should be more intuitive, clear, and satisfying to create your spells.

I only just managed to make it work yesterday, so I didn't have much time to test or polish. It might be buggy!

Breaking spells has been pushed for next week.

Next update I plan on fixing all the things that were reported during this week and polish up the crafting system a little.

Full Change-Log:

  • New crafting interface & interactions
  • fixed crafting ranges to be absolute and not relative
  • removed "null" print on crafting information when no special effect is generated
  • fixed values presentation to be more clear (some values seemed to not move when adjusting sliders)
  • fixed crystal gain
  • save folder switched to C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\PaperWizards
  • added open save folder shortcut to game menu
  • fixed missing textures on treasures
  • fixed summoner mobs to not count towards kills at level summary
  • added guard against possible crashes when starting a new level
  • fixed shop effects not reversing after switching wands
  • added a little better logging system

Changed files in this update

