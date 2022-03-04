 Skip to content

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 4 March 2022

Update log for March 4th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please join the QQ Group 869228790 to get the BETA version beta code if you experience the company chapter.

Note: New and existing users are requested to start the test by registering their company with the chartered company, as the process of opening a company and game creation has been adjusted. Thanks!

Update for Friday 4 March 2022 version.

  • Added company listing.
  • Addition of follow-up content for Cool Smiles.
  • Added content on company shares. 4.
  • Add "Unresolved hints for buggy mini-games in game stand-up"
  • Solve the lagging problem of the technology tree screen. 6.
  • Solve the bug that occurs continuously in the annual company meeting. 7.
  • Solve the bug of the stuck interface during the development of the medium-sized office game. 8.
  • Solve the bug that appears when the plot of secretary Mariko overlaps.
  • Add large annual meeting scenes.

The game will be updated every Friday afternoon and will be online by the end of March. Thank you for your understanding and waiting!

投资模拟器：打工篇 Content Depot 1355761
