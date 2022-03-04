Beta Update 20220304

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Many updates this week to the beta, patchnotes follow.

Spells and skills:

New skill: Purple Flame Battery

Gain charge when you cast fire spells, which can be used to cast arcane spells for free.

New spell: Essence Flux

Swaps around all the resistances of a group of enemies

Nightmare Poison -> Megavenom

Now deals an extra 4 poison damage instead of 2 dark and 2 arcane (I'd rather have this skill be useful with other poison skills than feed back into the already crowded universe of cracklevoid/stormcaller tricks)

Touch of Death

Level 3->2

Reaper no longer gets 2x minion bonuses

Death Cleave

Cares about cascade range again (I vastly underestimated the potential for shenanigans with oculus and mystic vision here)

Shows the chain of cleaving graphically now

Melting Armor now has the metallic tag as well

Hunger

range 2->3

damage 5->7

Venom Spit

Now works on both nature units and living units

Holy Water

Max shields 3->5

Level 5->4

New Idols:

Slimesoul Idol - respawns enemies as slimes

Crucible of Pain - spawns furnace hounds based on how much total damage is dealt in the level

Idol of Fiery Vengeance - shoots a firebolt at a nearby enemy when an ally dies

Concussive Idol - all enemies stun their targets for 1 turn upon dealing damage

Idol of Vampirism - All allies get 50% lifesteal for all the damage they deal

These new idols have 4x the normal frequency on the beta branch to aid with balance and testing, they will be reverted to normal frequency at some point before the patch goes to main.

(Battlefield altering idols are some of the more interesting enemies, and I think they are worth exploring a bit further)

Misc:

Status effects on enemy units are now grouped in the same way they are grouped on the player (aka: print "Melted Armor x4" instead of printing "Melted Armor" 4 times on 4 lines)

Melting armor and Lightning Spire now apply debuffs rather than permanently reducing armor

Melting armor, Acidification, and Lightning Spire resistance debuff all have status icons now

Save files can now be moved from place to place without causing crashes on load (irrelevant for most players, but useful for debugging, and will help to debug some weird hard to trace crashes)

Enjoy! And as always let me know what you think, either here or on the official discord.

-Dylan