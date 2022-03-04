Lunar Odyssey Update

This second patch of Lunar Odyssey addresses a few of the larger feedback items we’ve received from the community. Overall goal of this patch is to push further changes that improve quality of life and ease of use while playing Lunar Odyssey.

Escape

►Fixed an issue that prevented cables from working properly based on the current interactive state of the netting.

►Fixed an issue with the saved state system that would not properly mark previously completed steps as complete upon resuming a session of Escape.

►The main entry hatch for the lunar module is now a simple click and play system.

▷This addresses some community feedback regarding how complicated it was to enter the main

hatch. Now players can simply reach out and “Click” the door and it will play the handle animations

and open all in a single click. This further streamlines the entry into the LM.

►All dashes have been removed from the checklist

▷This change addresses some feedback we got from some of our community pilots that let us know

that in aviation checklists when you are instructed to enter a sequence of buttons, every item in the

sequence is pressed. The prior way we listed out button sequences, the ‘-’ symbol would have been

required to be pressed. By removing the ‘-’ symbol we have further removed unintentional confusion.

►The “Restart” button in the menu has been re-enabled.

Free Roam

►The “Close” button on Cleanup widgets has been removed.

▷We felt that since the widgets automatically appear and collapse themselves based on player

proximity that the “Close” button was a redundant feature so we have removed it.

Menus

►The “Continue” button has been re-enabled. Thank you for your patience during the brief time that it had to be disabled.

Miscellaneous

►xEMU suit audio has been implemented.

▷Previously, the xEMU suit did not have audio fully implemented or mastered. This is now done.

Bug Fixes

►Fixed a bug that prevented the game from properly ending on launch if the player exited the interior of the Lunar Module during lift off.

►Fixed a bug that would launch the player out of the Lunar Module like a cannon if the proper sequence of buttons were pressed.

►Fixed a bug on Index/knuckle controllers that would sometimes cause switches to flip in the wrong direction.