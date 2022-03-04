3/4 Spirit detective update notice

Dear Agent,
The mirror system is scheduled for a version update at 10:30, 3/4 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
New features
- Start S2 season, season bonus update (Xiaoli - Pure Elegy, Black Qi Zhi - Light Luxury Texture series, Peng Gang - Indian Chief, Yang Qilang - Young Moon White)
- Added the animation sound of Yang Qilang in BP interface
Benefits: Weekly free role update
Play the character for free this week
Detective camp: Qing Hong, Peng Gang, He Ruoyao, Su Qingli, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated hate spirit camp: Torture day, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.
[Fitting room added]
Theme treasure box: White autumn practice - Begonia still series
The Chozen Box: Return to Zombie-Shirtless Deadpool
【 Balance adjustment 】
- No new bubbles will be created if bubbles exist nearby when using one or two skills
- Increased the movement speed of bai Qiu training
- Reduced the cooldown of the simulation
- Increased the flight speed of bubbles generated by the simulation of baichu's training skill
- Increased the wave movement distance of simulating the three skills of Baichu
- Increased the appeal of the field skills of the simulated vengeful ghost
[BUG fix]
- Fixed an issue where if there are multiple agents in a match, the main star will pull each other and one of them will right click to pull the other, while the other one will not move the main star skills will cool down
- Fixed an issue that caused summoned imps to be transparent and able to pass through walls when using the main star against obstacles
- Fixed an issue where arachnoid, which mimics a vengeful spiderspider, would not attack a psychic sealing the Eye of the Golden Array after teleporting to it
- Fixed simulation of the shape of ghost Xiaoli - when getting married, abnormal display in matches
- Fixed an issue that did not show paranormal and venereal segments in the data interface
- Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang's lance would disappear when using a skill
Changed files in this update