3/4 Spirit detective update notice

The mirror system is scheduled for a version update at 10:30, 3/4 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

New features

Start S2 season, season bonus update (Xiaoli - Pure Elegy, Black Qi Zhi - Light Luxury Texture series, Peng Gang - Indian Chief, Yang Qilang - Young Moon White) Added the animation sound of Yang Qilang in BP interface

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Play the character for free this week

Detective camp: Qing Hong, Peng Gang, He Ruoyao, Su Qingli, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated hate spirit camp: Torture day, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon

Function optimization

This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.

[Fitting room added]

Theme treasure box: White autumn practice - Begonia still series

The Chozen Box: Return to Zombie-Shirtless Deadpool

【 Balance adjustment 】

No new bubbles will be created if bubbles exist nearby when using one or two skills Increased the movement speed of bai Qiu training Reduced the cooldown of the simulation Increased the flight speed of bubbles generated by the simulation of baichu's training skill Increased the wave movement distance of simulating the three skills of Baichu Increased the appeal of the field skills of the simulated vengeful ghost

[BUG fix]