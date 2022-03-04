 Skip to content

Below Sunshade update for 4 March 2022

3.1 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8311358

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

here's a small patch fixing and changing some stuff! Thanks for the bug reports and suggestions everyone!

Changes & Fixes

  • You are no longer stuck in the treehouse after Tulip leaves
  • The passive skill Defender now grants defense as described
  • Low FPS during CG Scenes fixed
  • The Naipei Quest "Worthy" now completes after giving her all three bounties
  • The Silver Sword got rebalanced
  • Pressing F5 no longer restarts the game (RPG Maker why u do this)
  • You no longer enter no-clip mode after picking up the Rapier
  • We changed the visuals of some smaller areas to feel more natural

