3.1 Release

Hey folks,
here's a small patch fixing and changing some stuff! Thanks for the bug reports and suggestions everyone!
Changes & Fixes
- You are no longer stuck in the treehouse after Tulip leaves
- The passive skill Defender now grants defense as described
- Low FPS during CG Scenes fixed
- The Naipei Quest "Worthy" now completes after giving her all three bounties
- The Silver Sword got rebalanced
- Pressing F5 no longer restarts the game (RPG Maker why u do this)
- You no longer enter no-clip mode after picking up the Rapier
- We changed the visuals of some smaller areas to feel more natural
