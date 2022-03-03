New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.907_Release_Candidate_4

Release Candidate 4 is just final bugfixes, really. Unless something really dire comes up over the next 10 hours or so, this will pretty much be the version that becomes v4.0 tomorrow, with us finally out of beta. If there are any last minute fixes or tweaks other than this that are needed, please let me know within that next short period!

After v4.0 and us coming out of beta, then it's just a month and a half or so until we fully release DLC3 and the Complete Edition for AI War 2, so this is an exciting time!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!