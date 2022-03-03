Build 0.130 - textures, player movement, full controller support, better camera

This is the last update before I refactor the crafting system to include intermediate products. It addresses a few low level things I wanted to sort out first. It also adds the jump drive, which is possible to build and use, but doesn't have fuel requirements yet.

-Added new textures to many base objects, including all base gravity cubes and the atomizer. This signifies a new art direction we decided to take, where objects will have some textures to improve the look and maybe make it look a bit slicker/less cheap. More to follow on this for more objects and player model.

-Added jump drive. Currently uses an atmosphere generator model and doesn't yet require fuel/have a cost. But building and using it will jump you to a new system.

-Added jump drive bubble warp effect when in use.

-Fixed player controller so the player actually faces forward/direction of travel correctly.

-Dead small enemies loose tentacles.

-Full controller support including remapping

-Player will now dither to transparent when the camera is close so it doesn't look like its gone first person suddenly and should be less confusing.

-Player gun fire actually emits from player gun

-Increase player walk animation speed to match speed

-Player will now rotate to the normal of the ground they stand on. This means on egg shaped asteroids they will rotate (with camera) to the ground so it wont look like they are on steep hills at the peaks, this feels better.

-(Possible regression - on death p[layer may not parent base so will slide until you leave area and return).

-Known issue - after jumping, the gas giant size may not update so you may be able to fly into gas giants unharmed

-known issue: on death, you drop all your stuff but it may not stick to the asteroid you are on so you might lose it all.