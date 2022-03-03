Vox Machinae V1.0 Update is LIVE

We've just released our V1.0 update, featuring a brand-new singleplayer campaign. Here's what's in store:

An epic story, with ~10+ hours of gameplay content.

Uncover the mysteries of the Serus System as your ragtag crew planet hop to protect your mining company's assets.

Board the Competence, a fully traversable ship, with lots of movement options.

Fully voiced cast of colourful characters you'll interact with.

Huge boss battles

Witness the massive RIG, a walking beast of a mining machine.

All new soundtrack sets the tone and compliments all the action.

Vox Machinae will be coming out of Early Access on March 10th, and along with that we will be increasing the price to reflect this giant leap forward in value.

We'd like to thank everyone in our community for sticking with us over the years and helping make our game the must-have VR mech experience it is today.