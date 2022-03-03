 Skip to content

Destiny 2 update for 3 March 2022

This Week At Bungie – 3/03/2022

Last edited by Wendy

This week at Bungie, it’s all about the Vow of the Disciple World First race.

What a wild week it’s been. It feels like just yesterday we were announcing The Witch Queen, and now we find ourselves on the doorstep of a World First raid race. This is the weekend that many of you have been waiting for, strategically planning your Power gains and grabbing armfuls of snacks from grocery store shelves. In under two days, the race begins. Let’s get you up to speed.

If you’re new to Destiny or have yet to engage in a raid, this is the pinnacle of our endgame content. Players around the world are challenged to compete, decoding devious puzzles while engaging in heavy combat through multiple activity encounters. We’re not just talking a few enemies here and there, but hordes of combatants clawing away at lives and time while players race to the finish line. We expect no different from Vow of the Disciple with multiple teams at the final boss trading attempts at reaching victory.

Now, let’s talk rules. The World First race for Vow of the Disciple will take place in Contest Mode. This is a unique variant of the raid, only offered for the first 24 hours, capping every Guardian at a specific Power level to ensure an even playing field. We announced last week that 1530 Power is your target, as this will be the highest Power your Guardian will perform at against the enemies you face.

Hit the TWAB for the full list of times, rules, and more!

