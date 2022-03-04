A big Story Update, new cut scenes, other fixes and improvements!
I am glad to inform you that in these difficult times I continue to support my games and add new content to them!
Today TitTok gets what you've often asked for - its own storyline!
**▪ Added a plot to TitTok and it is directly related to TitTok 2 - the game is released on Monday, March 7 at 02:00 PST
▪ The game has new, beautiful and stylish cut scenes at the beginning and end.
▪ New music has been added so that you don't get bored!
▪ The sound engine has been improved.
▪ The title screen has been updated, there is now more useful information.
▪ Added a scene after the credits.
▪ Redesigned the main menu. It has become more convenient.
▪ It is now possible to start a new game without losing your saves. You can start a new game for those players who are not familiar with the plot yet and want to watch the plot clips.
▪ All new text elements have been localized into supported languages.
▪ In the Boss level, the Boss health system has been redesigned, in accordance with the new TitTok series interface.
▪ In the last level, the character picks up a new plot item, instead of a key.
▪ Added protection of the configuration file from making incorrect changes.
▪ Improved vibration support in XboX gamepads.
▪ A large bunch of minor fixes and improvements ***
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534260/TitTok/
Changed files in this update