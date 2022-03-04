Story Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8309764 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

I am glad to inform you that in these difficult times I continue to support my games and add new content to them!

Today TitTok gets what you've often asked for - its own storyline!

**▪ Added a plot to TitTok and it is directly related to TitTok 2 - the game is released on Monday, March 7 at 02:00 PST

▪ The game has new, beautiful and stylish cut scenes at the beginning and end.

▪ New music has been added so that you don't get bored!

▪ The sound engine has been improved.

▪ The title screen has been updated, there is now more useful information.

▪ Added a scene after the credits.

▪ Redesigned the main menu. It has become more convenient.

▪ It is now possible to start a new game without losing your saves. You can start a new game for those players who are not familiar with the plot yet and want to watch the plot clips.

▪ All new text elements have been localized into supported languages.

▪ In the Boss level, the Boss health system has been redesigned, in accordance with the new TitTok series interface.

▪ In the last level, the character picks up a new plot item, instead of a key.

▪ Added protection of the configuration file from making incorrect changes.

▪ Improved vibration support in XboX gamepads.

▪ A large bunch of minor fixes and improvements ***

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1534260/TitTok/

* Write about bugs and errors here, I will fix everything: Bugs and other problems