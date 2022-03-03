Early access update #2

Hey again!

We've received a lot of feedback about the way cards are unlocked and collected throughout the game, and after discussing internally and with some of you players, we've decided to change the progression and unlock system a bit.

In addition to this big change, which we hope will make the card progression more enjoyable, we've also added a bunch more, so read on for the details!

Research packs disappear

The Research packs was a good idea, but we feel the progression around getting new, unlocked cards was unfairly balanced against the need for "more" cards, as well as some other issues some of you have highlighted.

Introducing market card packs



Instead of the previous research packs we are introducing tiered card packs, with guaranteed unlocks. This way, you will get more cards for your collection, making upgrading and improving your deck easier. Each card pack tier will guarantee 1 or more cards of a certain card tier (the "dots" on the card indicate the card tier, more dots = higher tier). This will be explained clearly in the market and on the packs. The card pack tier decides which card tier you are guaranteed to get. In addition, each card pack - regardless of "tier" - will unlock a new card.

Research points replaced with in-game gold

Research points was a bit of an odd "currency", and when research packs disappear, they have no use - so we're replacing it with gold. Gold will be used to buy avatars and card packs, and other items in-game. IMPORTANT: GOLD WILL NEVER BE A REAL-WORLD CURRENCY. We cannot emphasize this enough. Dragon Evo will never have in-game purchases. This is only done to reduce the different things to keep track of in-game.

Equipment cards!



The final category of cards - equipment cards have now been unlocked for use. As soon as you get equipment cards, you can add them to select cards in your deck. Look out for cards that can be equipped with powerup cards in the deck builder and become INVINCIBLE.

Volume settings and music!



We've updated the sound and music library used in-game, added volume settings for in-game music and sound effects, and turned the volume up to 11! Ok that's not true, we've actually turned down some of the sounds. I think you know which one.

Deck builder love

The deck builder has seen some significant improvements in this release. We're onboarding players a bit with the deck builder now, and the deck builder has a filter menu to find the cards you want.





As always - please let us know what you think!