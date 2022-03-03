Dota 2 update for 3 March 2022
ClientVersion 5200
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Techies Sign
- Modified Economy Item: Bombtrails and Boomsticks Sign
- Modified Economy Item: Sign of the Sapper's Guile
- Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookery Spleen
- Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookerya Sign
- Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookery Spoon
- Modified Economy Item: Mark of the Powderkeg Patrol
English Localization
- DOTA_DPCFanContent_SupportClubsDesc:
Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the Winter 2021-2022 Tour. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires on March 1st 2022.›
- DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Nov_08_2021:
<b> <font color='#ffffff'>Latest Update</font></b> <br>• Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for custom lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on. <br>• Wukong's Command now grants Mischief. Only Monkey King can turn into trees. <br>• Call of the Wild now defaults to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast. <br>• A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell: <br> → Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab <br> → Torrent Storm granted with Torrent <br> → Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis <br> → Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse <br> → Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden) <br> → Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo must be drafted to get Goo portion of Hairball) <br>• Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.›
- DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Mar_02_2022:
Heroes
- Zeus: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability3 from
zuus_static_fieldto
zuus_heavenly_jump
- Dazzle: Added new attribute
AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability1with value of
dazzle_poison_touch
- Dazzle: Added new attribute
AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2with value of
dazzle_shallow_grave
- Dazzle: Added new attribute
AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability3with value of
dazzle_shadow_wave
- Dazzle: Added new attribute
AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability4with value of
dazzle_bad_juju
- Techies: Changed Ability5 from
generic_hiddento
Minefield/Sign
- Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability1 from
techies_land_minesto
techies_sticky_bomb
- Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 from
techies_stasis_trapto
techies_reactive_tazer
- Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability4 from
techies_sticky_bombto
techies_land_mines
Abilities
- Bad Juju: Added new attribute
ability draft pre abilitywith value of
dazzle_good_juju
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes