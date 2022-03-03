 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 3 March 2022

ClientVersion 5200

Build 8309611

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Techies Sign
  • Modified Economy Item: Bombtrails and Boomsticks Sign
  • Modified Economy Item: Sign of the Sapper's Guile
  • Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookery Spleen
  • Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookerya Sign
  • Modified Economy Item: Powdersled Rookery Spoon
  • Modified Economy Item: Mark of the Powderkeg Patrol

English Localization

  • DOTA_DPCFanContent_SupportClubsDesc: Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the Winter 2021-2022 Tour. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires on March 1st 2022.Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the {s:tour_name}. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires at {t:s:t:tour_end_time}.
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Nov_08_2021: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>Latest Update</font></b> <br>• Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for custom lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on. <br>• Wukong's Command now grants Mischief. Only Monkey King can turn into trees. <br>• Call of the Wild now defaults to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast. <br>• A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell: <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Torrent Storm granted with Torrent <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden) <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo must be drafted to get Goo portion of Hairball) <br>• Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger. <b><font color='#ffffff'>November 8, 2021</font></b> <br>• Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for custom lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on. <br>• Wukong's Command now grants Mischief. Only Monkey King can turn into trees. <br>• Call of the Wild now defaults to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast. <br>• A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell: <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Torrent Storm granted with Torrent <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden) <br>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;→ Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo must be drafted to get Goo portion of Hairball) <br>• Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.
  • DOTA_GameMode_AbilityDraft_ChangeLog_Latest_Mar_02_2022: <b>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;<font color='#ffffff'>March 2, 2022</font></b> <br>• Fixed Wukong's Command damage from Scepter created units doing too much damage. <br>• Fixed Good Juju showing up as draftable ultimate, it is now granted with Bad Juju. <br>• Added Heavenly Jump as draftable ability. <br>• Updated Techies draftable abilities to match 7.31 patch.

Heroes

  • Zeus: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability3 from zuus_static_field to zuus_heavenly_jump
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability1 with value of dazzle_poison_touch
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 with value of dazzle_shallow_grave
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability3 with value of dazzle_shadow_wave
  • Dazzle: Added new attribute AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability4 with value of dazzle_bad_juju
  • Techies: Changed Ability5 from generic_hidden to Minefield/Sign
  • Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability1 from techies_land_mines to techies_sticky_bomb
  • Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability2 from techies_stasis_trap to techies_reactive_tazer
  • Techies: Changed AbilityDraftAbilities/Ability4 from techies_sticky_bomb to techies_land_mines

Abilities

  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability draft pre ability with value of dazzle_good_juju

Changed files in this update

