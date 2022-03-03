ClientVersion 5200

Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the Winter 2021-2022 Tour. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires on March 1st 2022. › Join a team's Supporters Club to obtain badges, emoticons, sprays, chat wheel lines and loading screens and from your favorite teams until the end of the {s:tour_name}. <br><br>50% of the revenue goes towards your supported team. Supporters Club content expires at {t:s:t:tour_end_time}.

<b><font color='#ffffff'>November 8, 2021</font></b> <br>• Shuffling player slots is now a lobby option for custom lobbies and works on hosted servers. Default is on. <br>• Wukong's Command now grants Mischief. Only Monkey King can turn into trees. <br>• Call of the Wild now defaults to Hawk. Boar can still be accessed by toggling auto-cast. <br>• A number of previously unavailable Scepter/Shard abilities are now granted, abilities are accessed by toggling auto-cast on the base spell: <br> → Tree Volley granted with Tree Grab <br> → Torrent Storm granted with Torrent <br> → Terror Wave granted with Metamorphosis <br> → Death Seeker granted with Death Pulse <br> → Cold Blooded granted with Mystic Snake (Cold Blooded passive ability is hidden) <br> → Hairball granted with Quill Spray (Nasal Goo must be drafted to get Goo portion of Hairball) <br>• Fixed Talent bug with Winter Wyvern and Wind Ranger.