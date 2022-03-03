Patch - 0.7.130.4

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226109912423

We have a podcast on Friday at noon drop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226117841231

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

This patch includes 3 patch fixes over the last 48 hours of updates. Expect a patch every few days this week as we work to get everything ship worthy so we can move onto civilian management ASAP!

Change list

Added new Police Cruiser into the map

Improved View Distance Models for when your moving around the island. Won't look like Google Maps anymore!

Further Performance improvements to stabilize framerates

Further collision fixes for stadium in presidio

Rebuilt collisions for Stadium Wing and unchecked "Generate lightmap UVs" for 3 buildings in downtown TI. Hotel, Arboricole, and Hospital Terminal to remove purple textures.

Updated vehicle nav agent so vehicles can get past each other more efficiently instead of giving up

Fixed an issue with Infected becoming 'immortal' if they were Civilians who succumbed to infection after entering a Civilian Hold

Added a crash fix to the new CPCrowdAgentComponent (via IsValidLowLevel check)

Updated the Chelsey Radius to 'move to' its Hive's location upon hive being built (so Chelsey/Lt in question will stick around their hive)

Improved Chelsey AI logic to: No longer 'fail' to find roam locations when inside radius

To properly try to move back to territory when too much time has been spent outside of it (instead of getting stuck)

To try to 'move around' if starting to think they're stuck, but not moving

various weapon balance changes and Infection Pods were buffed for weapon resistance and overall health.

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/