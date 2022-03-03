Update 48 - New Uniforms, Grenade Launchers, and Quality of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 8309563 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 18:52:05 UTC by Wendy

New Uniforms

Velian Flak Vest

A heavily reinforced vest designed to protect grenadiers from shrapnel back blasts. As such, the Flak Vest reduces cuts and scrapes on top of dampening bullet impacts.

Gunner’s Breastplate

Repurposed from ancient wars, these armour plates are highly effective at stopping enemy small arms fire. That protection comes at the cost of weight, and the wearer will feel quite restricted and encumbered.

Officialis’ Attire

This uniform can only be worn by officers of a Regiment. Allows the wearer to discipline their own Regiment members without friendly fire penalties.

Officer’s Regalia

The Warden's version of the officer's uniform.

Grenade Launchers

KLG901-2 Lunaire F

A weapon designed to launch specialty grenades over long-distances. This modern Kraunian firearm uses advanced propulsion designed for increased efficiency due to the overall weight of the weapon and projectiles.

The Ospreay

A rifle attachment that fires grenades with pneumatic force. Along with specialized grenades, it can launch standard grenades.

Quailty of Life

This update adds dozens of quality of life and other "low key" improvements. A few of them are listed below but there are many more.

Logistics Improvements

Many improvements have been made to logistics, including the addition of new production queues, new map tooltips, stockpile changes, and more. For full rundown of logistics improvements, watch our latest devstream.

Crane Rotation

Crane payloads can now be rotated using the 'A' and 'D' keys.

Dynamic Wall Scaling

Walls can now be dynamically scaled just like Sandbags and Trenches can.

New Heavy Weapons Animations

Several visuals have been updated in the game, including the heavy weapon equip animation which feels much less sluggish.

Seat Selection Menu

Players can now directly select which vehicle seat they want to enter by pressing Shift-Q. This menu also shows which existing seats are occupied.

Stockpile Retrieval Cancellation

Players will no longer be "stuck" when retrieving from the stockpile since the action can now be cancelled by movement.

RELEASE NOTES

There many other improvements, changes, and bug fixes in this update. Read the full release notes for the details.

