1.6 Edina Gramling

We're so excited to bring you 26 new abilities in this update!! Themes and pets now all have unique upgrades that are available to choose when leveling up your hero. We released these abilities early on our unstable branch and received incredible feedback from our community, which we are very grateful for. We were able to make important adjustments, so now we hope that they're going to be even better for you all!

Additionally, Warding has had a big rework. Rather than blocking damage per-hit like armor does, Warding now acts more like Temp Health against magic attacks, and refreshes at the start of each side's turn.

We made this change mostly for the following reasons:

Magic enemies not being able to damage your high-warding mystic at all felt weird. Having a hero with a lot of resistance is fine, but attacks not dealing any damage at all takes some of the tension out of the gameplay. This was especially visible with things like Thrusks' Etherburn, where even near the start of a campaign, it tends to not do anything at all.

Not being able to damage high-warding enemies with magic attacks. Especially when facing lower-tier heroes against higher-tier monsters, sometimes magic damage might not be enough to do anything at all, which again, feels bad. This is also true of some theme abilities like Chain Lightning, where the second and third hits are weak enough that they would often feel useless. Now, they'll at least feel like they can be used to soften up the enemies a bit before another magic attack.

This change means it's much more dangerous to be hit by multiple magic attacks in a row, so one unexpected attack can bring you much closer to death than it used to be able to. (We've reduced a lot of enemy magic damage slightly to try and mitigate this)

We've also added two new events and fixed lots of bugs!

