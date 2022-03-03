 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wildermyth update for 3 March 2022

1.6 Edina Gramling

Share · View all patches · Build 8309510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're so excited to bring you 26 new abilities in this update!! Themes and pets now all have unique upgrades that are available to choose when leveling up your hero. We released these abilities early on our unstable branch and received incredible feedback from our community, which we are very grateful for. We were able to make important adjustments, so now we hope that they're going to be even better for you all!

Additionally, Warding has had a big rework. Rather than blocking damage per-hit like armor does, Warding now acts more like Temp Health against magic attacks, and refreshes at the start of each side's turn.

We made this change mostly for the following reasons:

  • Magic enemies not being able to damage your high-warding mystic at all felt weird. Having a hero with a lot of resistance is fine, but attacks not dealing any damage at all takes some of the tension out of the gameplay. This was especially visible with things like Thrusks' Etherburn, where even near the start of a campaign, it tends to not do anything at all.
  • Not being able to damage high-warding enemies with magic attacks. Especially when facing lower-tier heroes against higher-tier monsters, sometimes magic damage might not be enough to do anything at all, which again, feels bad. This is also true of some theme abilities like Chain Lightning, where the second and third hits are weak enough that they would often feel useless. Now, they'll at least feel like they can be used to soften up the enemies a bit before another magic attack.

This change means it's much more dangerous to be hit by multiple magic attacks in a row, so one unexpected attack can bring you much closer to death than it used to be able to. (We've reduced a lot of enemy magic damage slightly to try and mitigate this)

We've also added two new events and fixed lots of bugs!

New Stickers in our Merch Store!

Baby Monster and Elemental Spirit stickers have landed in our merch store! You can get them here.

Want to get Wildermyth updates directly to your inbox? Sign up for our mailing list on our website!

1.6+393 Edina Gramling

New Events:

  • For Their Own
  • Houses in the Heights

    Removed Event:
  • The Low Road

    Disabled Event:
  • What If We Were The Bad Guys

    Added combat map to Out of the Rain event

    Added two credits comics for Generic Campaigns

    Added credits comics for Ulstryx, Enduring, and Monarchs

    Disabled Mine Tiding

    Warding Rework:
  • Each piece of warding absorbs one damage
  • Warding regenerates at the start of the unit's next turn
  • Removed pierce from magic abilities
  • Tuned down some monster magic damage
  • Tuned up some monster warding

    Theme Upgrades!

    (These can appear in the upgrade slots when leveling)
  • (Bear) Ursine Hunger
  • (Botanical) Fatal Flora
  • (Celestial) Meteor Strike
  • (Crow Wings) Fly
  • (Wolf) Howl
  • (Elmsoul) Deep Roots
  • (Fire) Living Hearth
  • (Foothill) Shard Skin
  • (Gem) Crystal Chrysalis
  • (Morthificial) Salvage
  • (Shadow) Shadestride
  • (Skeleton) Curse
  • (Storm) Feedback Loop
  • (Sylvan) Chaos Whorl
  • (Hawk Wings) Talon Dive
  • (Scorpion Tail) Prehensile Piercer
  • (Pilot Wings) Airlift
  • (Skunk Tail) Staggering Spray
  • (Frog Head) Tongue Whip
  • (Fox Tail) Nimble Nature

    Pet Upgrades!
  • (Fire Chicken) Covering Fire
  • (Rat) Erratic Movement
  • (Bird) Mark Prey
  • (Duck) Alarming Quack
  • (Avenger) Protector
  • (Critter) Trinket Hunter

    Number of undos are no longer shown at the end of a game

    Ability upgrades can show up in 2 of the base ability slots

    Indignance now breaks greyplane

    Tongue Whip no longer has a cooldown

    Some hunter armor now has warding

    Fire Chicken and Fire theme now grant fire immunity

    Thornlash now scales like other themes and has a damage upgrade

    Crippling Strikes now works with all ranged attacks

    Hook quests that fail to spawn will try to spawn again sooner

    Defeating incursions in battle sets incursion timer back

    Sunswallower's Wake hero slots now have descriptions

    Sunswallower's Wake added ch3 mission failure case

    Added new scenery

    Added site images for all the bones of summer

    Theme legs have stats adjusted

    Added new icons to some abilities

    Adjusted scenery based on sites

    Added How To Play screen for Armor and Warding

    Fix a bug where line attacks couldn't target enemies on blazes

    Fix a bug where the right bard calamity wouldn't appear

    Fix a bug where terrorbird death would cause flanking

    Fix a bug where a hero would attack a site alone

    Fix a bug where shields and walling would reduce fire damage

    Fix a bug where terrorbird death reduced accuracy

    Fix a bug where achievement didn't proc in a capstone

    Fix a bug where incursions burnt out and granted 2 LP

    Fix a bug where if timer stopped at 25/50 it wouldn't disappear

    Fix a bug where Drifter event was near imposssible to get

    Fix a bug where an armless hero could proc Avenger event

    Fix a bug where staggron could summon while stunned

    Fix a bug where d-pad didn't wrap left on the ability bar

    Fix a bug with hook_Proud and fortheScavenging

    Fix a bug where item text had no character limit

    Fix a bug where Sunswallower Ch.1 Capstone would soft lock

    Fix a bug where heroes gained from events start at lvl 0

    Fix a bug with incorrect reported damage in a mortal choice

    Fix a bug with prime stats in custom history lines

    Fix a bug with tags in Black Castle Ruins

    Fix a bug where monarchs rescuee had no starting stats

    Fix a bug where Unpaid Bills event could show dead hero

    Fix a bug where pet/thrixl would targeted in mortal choice

    Fix a bug where genders were swapped in wolf mortal choice

    Fix a bug where 0 Warded combat text appeared

    Fix a bug where hook quest spawns too many foes

    Fix a bug where unprocced hook quests would prevent others

    Fix some typos

Changed files in this update

Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.