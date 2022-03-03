 Skip to content

Model Builder update for 3 March 2022

Model Builder Patch 1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders!

Today, we want to introduce you to more fixes and updates to the final version of Model Builder! Here’s what has changed 👇

User Interface

  • Added level up highlights to shop items
  • Adjusted ghost's visibility while hovering with parts
  • Adjusted fonts quality
  • Improved markers' visibility in manuals

Quests

  • Adjusted painting percentage needed to complete story models
  • Adjusted the following quests: Amaze me, Oh, hi!, and NSMC Invitation.
  • Fixed issue related to a missing model piece in Warcrawler competition

Gameplay

  • Added support for the base coat to complete bucket markers in manuals
  • Added new items to the in-game shop
  • Parts can move freely when hovering over red ghosts
  • Adjusted minimal decal size

Bug fixes

  • Fixed problem with storage interaction related to help overlays
  • Fixed problem with cursor not returning to its default representation

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

