Model Builder Patch 1.0.10

Hello fellow model builders!

Today, we want to introduce you to more fixes and updates to the final version of Model Builder! Here’s what has changed 👇

User Interface

Added level up highlights to shop items

Adjusted ghost's visibility while hovering with parts

Adjusted fonts quality

Improved markers' visibility in manuals

Quests

Adjusted painting percentage needed to complete story models

Adjusted the following quests: Amaze me, Oh, hi!, and NSMC Invitation.

Fixed issue related to a missing model piece in Warcrawler competition

Gameplay

Added support for the base coat to complete bucket markers in manuals

Added new items to the in-game shop

Parts can move freely when hovering over red ghosts

Adjusted minimal decal size

Bug fixes

Fixed problem with storage interaction related to help overlays

Fixed problem with cursor not returning to its default representation

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

