Celebrate the wonderful reviews of GTFO with 15 % off!

A little more than two months have passed since we launched GTFO 1.0 and we couldn’t be prouder. The response from the gaming press and our awesome community has been fantastic. The Success of GTFO is all thanks to you and if you are enjoying the game, please leave a review here on Steam. And to celebrate this result further we're offering 15% off for the next couple of days.

Here are some of our favorite quotes from reviews across the web. We also gathered wonderful quotes from friendly GTFO players.

“Games have become increasingly streamlined, but GTFO is a loud, proud step in the reverse direction”

8/10 – IGN

“It's a work of unmissable claustrophobia”

8/10 – EDGE

“If you’ve been craving an FPS that tests your critical thinking and mechanical skills, then GTFO might just be the perfect hidden gem to satiate that ravenous hunger.”

8/10 – Gameinformer

“10 Chambers has developed a content-packed co-op shooter where it's exhilarating to succeed - and, crucially, it can even be fun to fail”

4/5 – Screenrant