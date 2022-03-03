 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GTFO update for 3 March 2022

Celebrate the wonderful reviews of GTFO with 15 % off!

Share · View all patches · Build 8309403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A little more than two months have passed since we launched GTFO 1.0 and we couldn’t be prouder. The response from the gaming press and our awesome community has been fantastic. The Success of GTFO is all thanks to you and if you are enjoying the game, please leave a review here on Steam. And to celebrate this result further we're offering 15% off for the next couple of days.

Here are some of our favorite quotes from reviews across the web. We also gathered wonderful quotes from friendly GTFO players.

“Games have become increasingly streamlined, but GTFO is a loud, proud step in the reverse direction”

8/10 – IGN

“It's a work of unmissable claustrophobia”

8/10 – EDGE

“If you’ve been craving an FPS that tests your critical thinking and mechanical skills, then GTFO might just be the perfect hidden gem to satiate that ravenous hunger.”

8/10 – Gameinformer

“10 Chambers has developed a content-packed co-op shooter where it's exhilarating to succeed - and, crucially, it can even be fun to fail”

4/5 – Screenrant

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8309403
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.