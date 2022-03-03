Gamepad and Steam Cloud Support - v0.6

Greetings, Spacefarers!

We just released a new update for Between the Stars! This new update adds features long awaited for many:

Gamepad Support

Now you'll be able to play Between the Stars with a gamepad. We have set up all menus to be compatible with gamepad and we have added an auto-aim/target lock feature in order to make it easier to aim at enemies while piloting the ship.

Steam Cloud Support

Now Between the Stars has Steam Cloud support, you will be able to continue your games on other computers without having to move the save files manually.

Change Log

We have added gamepad support.

Steam Cloud support has been added.

Some parts of the tutorial have been modified to explain some unique aspects of gamepad control.

We have added new icons for Xbox and PlayStation controller buttons.

We have fixed a situation where the ship would become locked in place at the end of the Maiden Abyss event (#257).

Now the attributes Wounded, Irradiated and Hangover are temporary and disappear after 3 events.

Zoom has been reduced.

We have fixed a bug that caused the health of the crew members to be incorrectly charged if they had medals that modified their health.

We have fixed a bug that didn't mark as achieved the optional objective of checking the points of interest in the tutorial.

We have fixed a bug that caused the arcade description not to be displayed correctly.

Now when the game is paused, all sounds are muted.

Several errors in event texts have been corrected.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

What's next?

We are still working on the end of the main story line of Between the Stars. We already have many missions done, and we are working on the last missions of the story. If everything goes well, we will release version 1.0 soon.