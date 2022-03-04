Update 0.8.3

Today we released a minor update, which contains new editor features and several bug fixes. It’s also the last update till we are leaving early access. So, stay tuned for update 1.0 coming later this year. Remember that leaving early access doesn’t mean that we will stop pushing updates. We have plans reaching far behind Update 1.0.

Custom Materials

If you are building your own custom map and no theme suits your level design, this feature is made for you. By navigating through the following menus “Editor > Importer > Materials”, you’ll find our new material editor.

Inside the material editor you can create new materials by combining default and imported textures. These newly created materials can later be used inside the map editor to create your own theme.

Today’s update is just a minor because we are actively working on our next major update 1.0. To give you an idea about what is coming, here is a list of features:

New Theme

UI Overhaul

Terrain Editor

Tournament Mode

Better VR and Controller experience

Proper support for multiple languages

Switch to Unreal Engine 5.0

And more…

If you would like to have a complete list of bugs, features requests and our public roadmap, please have a look on our Trello board: https://trello.com/b/TMbUwmxZ/golf-it

Take care,

Team Perfuse Entertainment

Changelog

[General]

Added Steam Deck support

Updated timer and stroke UI

Fixed scoreboard from staying open when entering a cannon

Fixed under par achievement

Fixed lane objects having lighting issues

Fixed issues when upgrading or scrapping items

Fixed cannons size affecting golf ball speed

Fixed various issues regarding VR controller and gloves getting stuck

[Editor]