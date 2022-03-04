Update 0.8.3

Today we released a minor update, which contains new editor features and several bug fixes. It’s also the last update till we are leaving early access. So, stay tuned for update 1.0 coming later this year. Remember that leaving early access doesn’t mean that we will stop pushing updates. We have plans reaching far behind Update 1.0.
Custom Materials
If you are building your own custom map and no theme suits your level design, this feature is made for you. By navigating through the following menus “Editor > Importer > Materials”, you’ll find our new material editor.
Inside the material editor you can create new materials by combining default and imported textures. These newly created materials can later be used inside the map editor to create your own theme.
Next up Update 1.0
Today’s update is just a minor because we are actively working on our next major update 1.0. To give you an idea about what is coming, here is a list of features:
- New Theme
- UI Overhaul
- Terrain Editor
- Tournament Mode
- Better VR and Controller experience
- Proper support for multiple languages
- Switch to Unreal Engine 5.0
- And more…
If you would like to have a complete list of bugs, features requests and our public roadmap, please have a look on our Trello board: https://trello.com/b/TMbUwmxZ/golf-it
Take care,
Team Perfuse Entertainment
Changelog
[General]
- Added Steam Deck support
- Updated timer and stroke UI
- Fixed scoreboard from staying open when entering a cannon
- Fixed under par achievement
- Fixed lane objects having lighting issues
- Fixed issues when upgrading or scrapping items
- Fixed cannons size affecting golf ball speed
- Fixed various issues regarding VR controller and gloves getting stuck
[Editor]
- Added importer to create your own custom textures for lanes, walls, and pipes
- Added custom theme to editor to combine different lane, walls, and pipe materials
- Added additional spawn options
- Added additional default audio effects
- Added event to allow displaying messages in chat
- Added additional event to the rotator (Update only when rendered)
- Added event to revert golf ball settings back to the lobby settings
- Added ability to change sun angle
- Updated undo/redo slightly to better support multiple selected objects
- Updated spawn and multi-selection performance for blueprints
- Updated some UI elements
- Fixed auto start timer event not getting applied correctly
- Fixed transforming golf ball not working correctly during play
- Fixed planets not being perfectly spherical, resulting in infinite movement
- Fixed duplicating post process volumes linked to events causing invalid volumes being created
- Fixed hole number being displayed wrong
- Fixed lobby/end view objects causing frame drops
- Fixed pipe connectors blocking cannons
- Fixed forced settings not getting forced enough
Changed files in this update