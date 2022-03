I have received many requests to improve the quality of exported images, so I have implemented anti-aliasing.

For those who do not need anti-aliasing, the function can be turned off.

The image on the left has an anti-aliasing value of 8, and the image on the right has a value of 0.



Furthermore, for those who want to output a close-up image of a character's face, etc., the 3D model can now be zoomed in much closer.