Casino update

A new update is finally here, it took quite a while to make. I think that it is the biggest update so far. Releasing fewer but bigger updates does have some advantages. But I do feel like this update took a bit too long. I will try to start doing more frequent updates from now on.

Casino games

It has always been my idea that TasteMaker should eventually allow you to build more than just restaurants. One of the things I thought would be fun is building a casino. That’s why the game already contained some items like the slot machine.

This update is mainly an effort to expand on this idea and add more options for people who want to build casinos. The update contains 6 new casino games, which are all fully animated.



Some of the new casino games

Decoration items

We added 10 new decoration items. Hopefully this will enable you to express your creativity a bit more freely.

Scenario

We also added a big new scenario, this scenario is visually the most detailed scenario in the game.

It is obviously inspired by Las Vegas and the goal is to build your own casino.

The scenario is fully functional right now. But we plan to release some polish and performance updates in the near future.

Staff types

Previously, You could only hire one staff type, and you could set his priorities. In this update I changed this system. You can now hire 4 staff types: Waiter, Chef, Dealer and Cat. The priority system has been removed. I realize that this is quite a big and somewhat risky gameplay change, so please let me know what you think of it.

Cats

Someone in the discord suggested adding cats to the game to catch the rats, I thought that this was quite a good idea so we added them. You can hire them as staff. The cats have 5 different skins.

Cocktail lounge

We added 3 cocktails to the game. This also includes 2 new items (workstation and ice machine) and 2 new ingredients (fruit and alcohol) to make the cocktails.

To go along with the cocktails. We added a Lounge chair, table and pouf. We also added a carpet that I think is appropriate for a lounge area.

Building options

The building options are also expanded in this update. The maximum amount of floors is increased to 4 (with the exception of some scenarios), we added pillars and dividers, and we made stair placement a lot less restricted.

Music

The game has always been somewhat quiet. Hopefully that will no longer be the case after this update. We added 4 instruments which allow you to build your own band.

We also added background music and new sound effects to the game.

Gameplay and balance

I removed the option to change the prices of dishes. This is mainly because changing the price enables some really boring strategies and it causes a lot of gameplay issues.

You can also now close your restaurant to change the layout.

And I tried hard to make the amount of guests in your restaurant more stable and less random.

Much of the art in this update was made by:

Damian Gerrits

Stan van den Heuvel