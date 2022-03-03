Auto-Play Movement

Movement based on audio has increased. The dots speed up when the beat drops, as do other parameter changes. I think it's an improvement, but it might require further balancing.

I've also tackled a fairly complicated issue. While listening to external audio-sources sfäre has no knowledge of the actual volume you have set. So when changing the volume e.g. Spotify-Web, this directly affected the amplitude of the spectral visualization. I know try to find the average volume and base the amplitude on this average. This also means if the song starts quiet and end loud, the spectral pattern will stay on a similar level. I think this is probably good, but would be interested to hear other opinions.