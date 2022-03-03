Medieval Dynasty - The Windmill & Decorations Update

Dear Elders!

Gather and behold the latest acquisition to the valley! A few resourceful heads from faraway places have stopped at the tavern and told the villagers about a machine that turns grain into flour by using the power of the wind.

So now it's up to you to put their plans into action and build a miracle of modern medieval technology in the valley.

From big things to smaller things: We have repeatedly read about the great desire to be able to further embellish and decorate your own domicile. We want to help you achieve this dream and have created a few new accessories. Your homes in Medieval Dynasty will also be given new shutters and curtains for windows, shelves, vases and much more.

Nothing stands in the path of upgrading your settlement from beautiful to magnificent.

Speaking of upgrades: The game engine has also been upgraded. From now on, the UE 4.27.2 powers Medieval Dynasty on your PC.

This update is complemented by several bug fixes and improvements.

Tell us in the comments if you like the windmill, where you built it or if you want to challenge it 😊. Of course, feel free to comment on the other features as well! Don't forget to check out our social media channels!

Stay safe and see you around

Render Cube and Toplitz Productions

All changes can be found in detail here:

New building – Windmill.

New decoration system for Houses.

New furniture - Flower pots with the possibility of planting flowers.

New items - small flower vases.

Over 30 new locations of interest generated on the map.

Dynamic drawing of player objects on the map in the book.

Effects for the Blacksmith.

Effects for the Lumberjack.

New Stallholder animations.

New Beekeeper animations.

New pick-up animations for items to third person view.

More sounds for falling trees.

Doppler effect to sounds of falling trees and ranged weapons.

Reverb effect for falling tree sounds.

New sounds for putting items into inventory.

New sounds for dropping items from your inventory.

Invisible chicory.

The cart just west from Gostovia sunk below ground and all the goodies with it.

Stone deposit state isn't saved.

Cut tree progress isn't saved.

Flickering of animal shadows.

It isn't possible to place a gate close to water.

Dropped or impaled items could attach to incorrect objects after loading game.

Vanishing warnings when farmers return to the barn because they ran out of required resources.

Black screen instead of cutscene/tutorial video etc. on windows 7.

Number of fences, gates and furniture displayed incorrectly when the player has no permission to build.

Restoring default game settings sets autosave timer to 30 min instead of 15 min.

HUD input is not updated on grabbing an item.

Rabbits are standing valiantly instead of fleeing from a mounted player.

The mouse cursor is visible during dialogues when using a gamepad.

The mount cannot be summoned on a gamepad when the player is in progress of placing a building's ghost.

Restoring graphic settings is not working as intended.

When multi-crafting with a controller, when you press the left button of the D-pad to reduce the number of items to craft, this action also activates summon mount.

Left hand not affected by offsets after putting away a torch.

Jezerica fishermen have spears with an incorrect rotation.

Fishermen sometimes cross the river in the water to fish on the other side.

The chicken breeder tends to get stuck in the hen house.

Grass doesn't disappear close to the camera in TPP mode.

Expired items have their hp reset to maximum.

Movement is not blocked during selection from sleep menu.

Possibility to interact with objects while mounting up.

Avos will now be a little bit louder when he tries to make owl sounds in Sambor mission.

Racimir sounds related to these statuses: thirst, hunger, cold, heat, poisoning and drunkenness.

Disappearing crops in fields at low visibility settings in range.