Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #4
Fixed:
--Fixed crash from movement troops
--In some cases, the line of movement of troops no longer moves beyond the map line
--Fixed crash from diplomacy
--Now you can give a move order to a unit
--Fixed crash from disbanding all troops
--Fixed a crash from the law on hiring all mercenaries
--Fixed departure from customs
--Fixed crash from unification
--Fixed crash from clicking on coat of arms in some cases
--Camera will not move when typing country name
--Smoke from settlers only comes out when a city is founded
--You can't move the camera while the main menu is open
--Camera issue in some save slots resolved
--Fixed custom map replacement in mod
--Fixed freezes on unit movement
--Fixed card cover modding
--It is no longer possible to pass a law to encourage and prohibit looting at the same time
--Bot can no longer declare war on itself
--Corrections in localization
--Trading node fixes
--Fixes in the elimination of obsolete troops
Changes:
--You can't get the NUDIST trait in tribal formation
--Laws scroll faster with the mouse wheel
--Technologies wheel scroll faster
--Bots are more likely to build military buildings
New:
--Added quick opening panels
--Holiday law also affects cities
--Passive discontent reduction in cities increased
-- Near people's traits now shows how long they will disappear
balance:
--The maximum population of a tribal city is 30,000, a feudal city is 200,000, a capitalist city is 1,000,000 (the capital has a maximum of 2 times more)
-- Base production of iron and gold ore, iron and gold ingots, jewelry, saltpeter, coal, all types of weapons decreased by 10 times
--City assimilation chance has been increased
--Pressing the space bar or the skip button disables auto mode
Changed files in this update