Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #4

Fixed:

--Fixed crash from movement troops

--In some cases, the line of movement of troops no longer moves beyond the map line

--Fixed crash from diplomacy

--Now you can give a move order to a unit

--Fixed crash from disbanding all troops

--Fixed a crash from the law on hiring all mercenaries

--Fixed departure from customs

--Fixed crash from unification

--Fixed crash from clicking on coat of arms in some cases

--Camera will not move when typing country name

--Smoke from settlers only comes out when a city is founded

--You can't move the camera while the main menu is open

--Camera issue in some save slots resolved

--Fixed custom map replacement in mod

--Fixed freezes on unit movement

--Fixed card cover modding

--It is no longer possible to pass a law to encourage and prohibit looting at the same time

--Bot can no longer declare war on itself

--Corrections in localization

--Trading node fixes

--Fixes in the elimination of obsolete troops

Changes:

--You can't get the NUDIST trait in tribal formation

--Laws scroll faster with the mouse wheel

--Technologies wheel scroll faster

--Bots are more likely to build military buildings

New:

--Added quick opening panels

--Holiday law also affects cities

--Passive discontent reduction in cities increased

-- Near people's traits now shows how long they will disappear

balance:

--The maximum population of a tribal city is 30,000, a feudal city is 200,000, a capitalist city is 1,000,000 (the capital has a maximum of 2 times more)

-- Base production of iron and gold ore, iron and gold ingots, jewelry, saltpeter, coal, all types of weapons decreased by 10 times

--City assimilation chance has been increased

--Pressing the space bar or the skip button disables auto mode