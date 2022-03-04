Patch notes - 0.599g

A good number of fixes posted today while I continue working on the Chapter 1 content patch.

Here are the notes:

Updated - Reduced the value of crafted ship equipment when selling to vendors. Crafted ship equipment has a lower value than looted space equipment. Overall, selling crafted ship equipment was OP and still is. This will all be adjusted with a major pass at the overall economy. The value of these items is still high and a very good way to earn a lot of money in the game if you want to skill up crafting/salvaging and gather the resources. It's important to note that there are salvage perks you can enable that increase the chance to loot schematics by as much as 10% when you have a high level of salvage skill.

Updated - Increased reward values for boarded ships salvaged/repaired and sold to Arkus. I will be expanding your interactions with Arkus through the game story to allow players to earn a ship rather than paying for one.

Updated - Depleted planetary nodes now have an icon - drone with red "X".

Fixed - A rare case where incursions would stop spawning.

Fixed - Salvaging Helmets in languages other than English would not generate "strap" resources.

Fixed - Switching languages from the main menu in the same session would not correctly populate foreign language strings for crafting and salvaging.

Fixed - The ammo converter device was not working in languages other than English. Thanks for reporting this!

Fixed - When activating the taunt weapon skill and switching weapons, the range circle effect was not disappearing.

Localization:

Updated - Translations for French, Russian, Spanish and German.

Fixed - The stats of crafted items were extending over the numbers numbers in some cases.

Fixed - Adjusted fonts for lists in scanned data UI's (planets and ships)

Fixed - Adjusted font size of "Click to re-roll item's attributes[...]".

Fixed - The names of crafted items were partial untranslated.

Fixed - When crafting mods, e.g. trigger groups, "WEAPON TYPE" was not translated. and "PISTOL/SMG" was untranslated

Fixed - When crafting beam weapons, "BEAM TYPE" and "ELECTRON" was untranslated when first displayed.

Fixed - When crafting turrets, "TURRET MOUNT" and "TURRET TYPE" were not translated. When changing from "LIGHT" to "HEAVY" labels were untranslated.

Fixed - Log when mining was not translated

Fixed - When editing the portrait of a crew member, several UI elements were untranslated.

Fixed - "Objectives" in the objective tracker from the trade net were not translated ("pick up" and "deliver").

Fixed - When a beacon is placed in a boarded ship the button "Initialize beacon" was not translated.

Fixed - "Repairing Shields" was not translated.

Fixed - In the boarding objectives panel, the headline was not translated.

Fixed - "Repair Progress", "Repair", "Salvage" and "Exit Repairs" are now translated.

Fixed - Headline for "item name" in storage on bases was cut off.

Fixed - In the transfer screen for storage on stations/bases, "Quantity" and "Cancel" are now translated.

Fixed - Mouse overs of vendors were not translated.

Fixed - Vendor name label expanded for cases where text exceeds label limit.

Fixed - The right button when dismissing a crew member was not displaying the correct translated text.

Fixed - The cancel button when trading was displaying the incorrect translation string.

Fixed - Perk award popups were not displaying correct translated text.

Fixed - Reduced size of status effects below the portrait so foreign language strings are not cut off.

Fixed - On the salvage screen, "schematic" was not translated.

Fixed - When deleting items from the inventory, the "cancel" button was not translated.

Fixed - Mouse over of data cards was not translated. Going forward - data cards that swap will be correctly translated.

Fixed - "You find a basic XXX schematic" was not translated in the log and splash screen.

Fixed - Flash screen for "objectives completed" was only partly translated.

Fixed - Quality level of equipment in the description popups was not translated.