Dungeon Runner XZ revamp Update V7.0.0

Hi runner!

Finally, the update is live. The revamped version of the game is here and ready to play.

Let's get into all the new stuff:

First of all, the DLC's pack has been changed to give better items for what you're paying for.

You get a solid legendary only DLC item. (This armor will also boost gold and drop)

you got 100.000G

You get stat boost items.

And a 50x rare item that you will need in the end game to upgrade your castle.

The Potion pack has been updated to:

150 Full Potion

55x Iron ore

25.000G

Okay, these are all the DLC changes, so let's talk about the game itself.

The whole game has been remaking to give it a better look and better gameplay with new mechanics to enjoy only battling these new fantastic monsters. I will not spoil the fun, so ill talk about some other changes like now armors and weapons will drop from monsters, and earnings will be much better. And gearing up will feel much better too.

And there are a lot more changes in the game to see!

Next week event dungeon will come, and events will stay for two weeks!

Have an excellent Hunting Runners!

