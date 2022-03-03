 Skip to content

Price of Power update for 3 March 2022

Chapter 10 Development Update

Hello everyone! Just a quick development update to let you all know how progress on Chapter 10 is going. I've just completed scene 2 of 6 for this update and put out the alpha for my alpha testers, so I'm well on track for the current release estimate of late April 2022. I've actually baked some extra time into my release date, since I want to go all out on the animations for the end of this chapter. No spoilers for what's happening, but I'm sure everyone will enjoy what's coming. :)

As always, I keep everyone posted in Discord with daily updates, so if you ever have questions, feel free to ask me there! Have a great day!

