Hot-Fix #27

-Adjusted crafting XP from crafting benches.
-Fixed holy experience not being gained when using holy magic.
-Fixed block xp gain.
-Fixed issue where when a target died while locked on it would stay locked on.
-Fixed gems not giving resources back when being broken down.
-Fixed spells and arrows not showing the proper fire cost.
-Fixed steel weapons not giving resources back on disassemble.
-Updated archer run/walk animations.
-Updated the look of the UI.
-Tweaked target lock system to point camera downwards.
-Tweaked target lock system to first chose the target that is in your crosshair if no target in crosshair will check in the area for a target.
-Tweaked Summons to start off aggressive instead of passive.
-Tweaked attack target to attack based on cross hair a certain distance in front of character, if no target is found summon will attack based on which ai you have hit.
-Tweaked summons and group members to be ignored by lock on system.
-Tweaked melee to have a larger hit box for multi-hitting.
-Tweaked summons to also be forced to change their target instantly instead of waiting until a task in completed when using the attack key.
-Tweaked t1 food recipe to be easier.
-Tweaked sugar crafting requirements.
-Tweaked wine crafting recipes.
-Tweaked blood cost for mortar blood recipe.
-Tweaked all weapons to use player level rather than combat profession level.
-Tweaked Landclaims to give more space.
-Tweaked networking performance.
Changed files in this update