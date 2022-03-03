Hot-Fix #27

-Adjusted crafting XP from crafting benches.

-Fixed holy experience not being gained when using holy magic.

-Fixed block xp gain.

-Fixed issue where when a target died while locked on it would stay locked on.

-Fixed gems not giving resources back when being broken down.

-Fixed spells and arrows not showing the proper fire cost.

-Fixed steel weapons not giving resources back on disassemble.

-Updated archer run/walk animations.

-Updated the look of the UI.

-Tweaked target lock system to point camera downwards.

-Tweaked target lock system to first chose the target that is in your crosshair if no target in crosshair will check in the area for a target.

-Tweaked Summons to start off aggressive instead of passive.

-Tweaked attack target to attack based on cross hair a certain distance in front of character, if no target is found summon will attack based on which ai you have hit.

-Tweaked summons and group members to be ignored by lock on system.

-Tweaked melee to have a larger hit box for multi-hitting.

-Tweaked summons to also be forced to change their target instantly instead of waiting until a task in completed when using the attack key.

-Tweaked t1 food recipe to be easier.

-Tweaked sugar crafting requirements.

-Tweaked wine crafting recipes.

-Tweaked blood cost for mortar blood recipe.

-Tweaked all weapons to use player level rather than combat profession level.

-Tweaked Landclaims to give more space.

-Tweaked networking performance.