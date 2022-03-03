 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KEO update for 3 March 2022

Weekly Update:📡NEW ANTENNAS & Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8308627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week we are giving you some new Antennas for your vehicles!📡

Skull-Tenna - Nobody tell the Headless Horseman where his head went.

Medieval-Tenna - The halberd signals to all those who oppose you that their demise will soon be upon them. The ribbon is just there because it's cute! Ooooooh look at it flutter!

Triden-Tenna - Weapon of a famed and powerful Deity? Or salad fork? Why not both.

Plus several minor fixes

Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD

TWITTER

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

TWITCH

Changed files in this update

KEO Content Depot 1424911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.