Weekly Update:📡NEW ANTENNAS & Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8308627 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This week we are giving you some new Antennas for your vehicles!📡

Skull-Tenna - Nobody tell the Headless Horseman where his head went.

Medieval-Tenna - The halberd signals to all those who oppose you that their demise will soon be upon them. The ribbon is just there because it's cute! Ooooooh look at it flutter!

Triden-Tenna - Weapon of a famed and powerful Deity? Or salad fork? Why not both.

Plus several minor fixes

