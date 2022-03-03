Patch 2.0.4 is now live!

Changes:

• Customization - now Taiga’s legendary Little Tigress skin and other elements of the set can be unlocked by opening Propbox

• Lobby - now the game will remember the last character that you played as and highlight them when you enter the lobby

• Impostor - changed Impostor’s prop form speed calculation, and now it will be 4% faster than Survivors’

• Impostor - now, when switching to prop form, Hunt level will not be reset right away, but will slightly speed up the prop while decreasing gradually

• Impostor - now the nickname of the Survivor, whom Impostor disguised as, will be shown over Impostor’s head

• Impostor - now Impostor can use Overload in any form

• Igor - now when Charge is fully spent, it will not be blocked until full restoration

• Banshee - the delay between Flight uses was reduced from 0.4 to 0.3 sec

• Poisoned Knife - now poison will no longer interrupt Survivors’ ongoing actions, but it will also not give them a speed boost when they take damage from it

Fixes:

• Killers - fixed Killer flying up into the air if they were on top of a Survivor in prop form while they were turning back into their human form

• Killers - fixed Killer’s speed remaining slow after the Survivor whom they were carrying left the game

• Survivors/Impostor - fixed that Survivors and Impostor could not sprint if they pressed on sprint and turned around while walking backward

• Survivors - fixed that Survivor could get stuck in Hypnochair while saving another Survivor

• Survivors - fixed that if a Survivor started helping another Survivor who almost completed Self-reanimation to get up, the latter Survivor’s controls would get blocked

• Survivors - fixed that spamming the key to help Survivor to get up could break this action

• Yellow Jar/Glue Jar - fixed that they were able to stun the Killer who was already putting a Survivor in Hypnochair

• Building Set - fixed that Barricades could be built out of map’s bounds

• Hypnochair - fixed that Survivors could get stuck in Hypnochair if before them being freed the Killer, who was right in front of the Hypnochair, was stunned

• Exit Doors - fixed Killers not being able to pick up Survivors who were close to Exit Doors

• Chest - fixed a picked up item sometimes not showing in the inventory

• Chest - fixed that the item choice window sometimes would not close

• Voice lines - fixed Fart not having a sound when Survivor was on Hypnochair

• Miscellaneous - fixed possible reasons for losing connection during a match and also fixed that after losing connection it was possible to continue hearing voice chat from the match

• Minor fixes to gameplay, sounds, and UI

