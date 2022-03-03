 Skip to content

Martha Is Dead update for 3 March 2022

Martha Is Dead Patch 1.0303

Build 8308214

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again folks, thank you for your patience whilst we continue to address the launch issues you've brought to our attention!

There is a brand new update available to download right now on Steam featuring the following updates (note spoilers relate to telegraph puzzle inputs) :

Build No: 1.0303

  • Additional LOD optimization to improve performance.
  • Depth of Field optimization to improve performance.
  • Ray Tracing now works for GeforceNow.
  • French text has been updated, changing [spoiler]Juin to Julliet[/spoiler] and better distinguishing [spoiler]OVER and OVER AND OUT[/spoiler] for the telegraph.
  • Spanish has been updated, changing [spoiler]OVER AND OUT, OVER and TOWN ON FIRE[/spoiler] for the telegraph.

Once again thank you for everyone who has submitted issues, specs, their suggestions, general feedback and everything in between - the team is working through them all in a timely manner - so if you're seeing an issue you're having not addressed yet - don't worry - we'll get to it!

Enjoy the rest of your week - and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!

Changed files in this update

Martha is dead Content Depot 515961
