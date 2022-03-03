Martha Is Dead Patch 1.0303

Hello again folks, thank you for your patience whilst we continue to address the launch issues you've brought to our attention!

There is a brand new update available to download right now on Steam featuring the following updates (note spoilers relate to telegraph puzzle inputs) :

Build No: 1.0303

Additional LOD optimization to improve performance.

Depth of Field optimization to improve performance.

Ray Tracing now works for GeforceNow.

French text has been updated, changing [spoiler]Juin to Julliet[/spoiler] and better distinguishing [spoiler]OVER and OVER AND OUT[/spoiler] for the telegraph.

Spanish has been updated, changing [spoiler]OVER AND OUT, OVER and TOWN ON FIRE[/spoiler] for the telegraph.

Once again thank you for everyone who has submitted issues, specs, their suggestions, general feedback and everything in between - the team is working through them all in a timely manner - so if you're seeing an issue you're having not addressed yet - don't worry - we'll get to it!

Enjoy the rest of your week - and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!

