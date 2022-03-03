ver.2.0.0 high-speed data export

Faster video export

High-speed data export is realized with ver.2.0.0.

Cut editing was done automatically, but unfortunately it took a huge amount of time.

For example, it took about 20 hours to cut out a clip from a 3 hour video file.

This means that you will continue to occupy your PC all the time for that one video edit.

This time, we have reduced the time it takes to export, and the time required for one is about the same as the playback time of the video.

In other words, a 3-hour video file can now be cut out in about 3 hours.

More videos can be edited

From this version, "Multiple videos can be selected".

The guideline is the total playback time of the video.

If you go out for 5 hours, specify a lot of files so that the total playback time will be about 5 hours, and it will be over by the time you come back.

We look forward to making a great contribution to your montage video production.