PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1388

Build 8307436 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

setup voyage warping to display new sprite asset based on biome

WIP: GIF recording

Fixed spider web issue

Removed distance requirement on discoveries, fixed ship ripple Z fighting with ripples

updated how voyage sprite animation is displayed, setup fade in and fadeout system to make seemless transition effect

[5504] Discovery panel now shows correct description

#5421 - if youre moving and client loses focus, you stay moving in that direction, even on refocus and key input

Fixed issue where two harpoon sprites were showing.

Changed data type of variables storing ram amount from int to long.

Added more logs to zabbix ram measuring.

Fixed issue where harpoon rope could be left over after one or more of the connected entities is gone.

imported badges and interactable object assets