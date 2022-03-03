 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 3 March 2022

0.53.0b Hotfix

The 0.53.0b Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 05:10 AM (PT).

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

[Fixes]

  • Hart's Peacemaker (R) is now fixed to work properly.
  • Tia's Color Mixing (P) will no longer cause enemies to linger after death under certain circumstances
  • Some objects are fixed to no longer be disabled for interaction under certain circumstances
  • Echion's VF Gauge and skills will no longer act abnormally after leaving VF Overflow (R) when equipped with specific items

