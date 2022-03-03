The 0.53.0b Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 05:10 AM (PT).
The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
[Fixes]
- Hart's Peacemaker (R) is now fixed to work properly.
- Tia's Color Mixing (P) will no longer cause enemies to linger after death under certain circumstances
- Some objects are fixed to no longer be disabled for interaction under certain circumstances
- Echion's VF Gauge and skills will no longer act abnormally after leaving VF Overflow (R) when equipped with specific items
Changed files in this update