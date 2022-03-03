Weekly Update 309: Balancing patch + farm animals!

Greetings, Warriors!

The first update of March brings some important information about the end of the current Glory Season. Additionally, following the community suggestions and reports, we’re delivering some balance changes between roles on the battlefield, which will have an impact on archers and tanks.

We’re also implementing new farm animals, and some of them will already have quite some usability in the game economy. As we would like to have a breeding system in the game one day, you can count that as the first step in that direction.

As always, we are delivering some fixes and improvements based on community feedback and reports, so thank you very much for your help and cooperation!

And now, let’s check the details of today's update:



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. WolfenZorg, and Wintar, and Neqster – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.2.1 Beta

Balance changes

As we are closely monitoring the popularity of different builds and classes created by our players in the game, as well observing the balance between various roles on the battlefield, we can see, the combat iteration which increased the combat speed in the long run pushed tanks to the defense. As it is known that they are a viable force on the battlefield, and we want to encourage players to become an unbreakable shield for their allies and be rewarded well for this important task, we are updating the assist system.

From now on, If the opponent hits us on the block, this opponent gets attack CD and during the duration of this state (currently 250ms) and for 500ms after it, each damage inflicted on a given opponent by an ally will give us (those who blocked the attack) 40% of collected Nation Points.

This should make tanks' gameplay more rewarding, and more attractive to players who prefer to play more defensively.

Another change is dedicated to the best anti-archer protection systems for attackers – mantlets. We observed that those are not used widely, as players tend to spawn other machines more often, so we decided to make them spawnable even if there are zero engines ready to deploy in a siege camp. Those will now be not counted at all to the ready-to-deploy counter. Now, you can spawn as many mantlets as you please, having in mind your own siege points.

This change should make mantlets more popular and useful, even though we know how epic a brave charge under a heavy arrow barrage can be...

...we’re recommending using a mantlet. They're free now ;)

Farm animals

We are happy to introduce some new companions that you will be able to meet in the world of Gloria Victis. Farm animals will make the world much more alive and fun, as along with them we are introducing new activities and options to gather various resources. We are planning to create a dedicated system of animal breeding, which will help us to unify and standardize meat usability in the game and expand the cooking and crafting systems with new meals and resources.

For now, we had to implement the animals as static spawners, which can be interacted with by players. Later we would like to change that to a minigame of some sort. You can find all four kinds of new livestock in the recently added farm areas near capital cities.

– Goats and Cows will grant milk – new nourishment in the game, highly useful in cooking, as it was added to some existing recipes and will be an important component of a new high tier Cleansing Drink which will allow you to remove the poison debuff from overusing various elixirs, tinctures, or alcohol. You can find this new recipe in Temple quartermaster's stock and buy them for Contribution points at Glory Shops. Thanks to those cute beasts and their milk, we are also introducing a new q7.5 meal – Travelers cheese: long-lasting and nutritious food, which recipe can be bought at the capital cities at food vendors.

– Sheep are granting wool - we want to unify linen and wool threads, so we are unifying those to simple – threads, canvases and exchanging the word linen to “cloth” or “rag” in some item names.

– Among other animals, we are adding pigs, but interaction with them will be available from the next game update.

Later in time, we are planning to introduce a special building, which will allow you to breed your own animals, take care of them, feed them and gather resources they produce. We hope you will like this new addition to the game world, and breeding animals will become a nice feature for players who want to try themselves as shepherds.

New Glory Season

New Glory Season will start on Thursday, the 10th of March. The top players on the ranking table will earn great rewards and nice titles, so you have just another week to compete against the others and fight your way to the top of the ladder!

We had to make the current season one week shorter than usual, as we are preparing for very big changes in the backend systems of the game, and we want to be fully focused on them when they arrive.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last 2 months and are rewarded with unique titles, as well as gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position on the leaderboard, so climb up it!

Quality of life improvements and Fixes

– Implemented a new type of compression used on mob/NPC equipment models. After compression, those models should take approximately 35% RAM/VRAM less, which should help with performance on machines with lower RAM/VRAM.

– Removed some overlooked plank drops, for example, green chests in sabotage events.

– Removed unused items and recipe scrolls (planks, handles, and poles).

– We renamed Team Rocket into Vile Beggar. (Away with you vile beggar!)

– Added firecrackers bundles as an additional reward in wedding preparation quests of every nation.

– Added Finished Wood variants to Wood Billets/Bark/Charcoal recipes.

– Renamed the Smelting and Roasting area into Crafting District, and updated its information board.

– Updated memorials of the PVP events.

– Fixed an issue causing NPC’s proxy icons to not show properly on the map.

– Fixed all reported issues with the workstations. From now on, as we polished them too, there should be no issues with using them, including Fish Trap.

– Multiple fixes and polishes for the most recently introduced User Interface.