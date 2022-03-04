Soulash v1.0 released with 10% launch discount!

YouTube

Greetings fellow gods,

The time has come to conquer the world! Soulash v1.0 is now available on Steam and Itch, with the long-awaited graphics mod, Steam Workshop, Leaderboards, and Achievements!

Below is the full changelog for the 1.0 release:

Added

Core gfx mod with pixelart tileset. Both core and core_gfx should be enabled unless someone would like to continue to play ASCII.

Steam Workshop integration: Publishing mods to Steam Workshop. Loading subscribed mods.

Steam Leaderboards integration: Scoring per profession Number of items crafted Number of souls consumed Quickest win (in turns count) Placement will display in a notification when the player dies or wins.

Steam Achievements integration Added 69 achievements

5 new enemies.

30 new alternative region maps

New tutorial entry about going back to Dreamworld.

Added "thumbnail icon" input in the mod edit form, that allows changing the Workshop thumbnail. The path to the image is relative to the mod folder.

Added notifications on publishing to Steam Workshop with the result.

Added mouse wheel scrolling on the Tutorial screen.

Changed

Javelin is considered a throwing weapon instead of a spear (being strength-based instead of dex).

Improved some entity animations.

Smite now scales with 20% weapon damage.

Fixed

True damage is no longer reduced by endurance.

Fixed rare crash when disarming weapon that provides access to an ability.

Fixed crash when attempting to shoot Lightning Arrow without arrows equipped.

Fixed issue causing Steam Workshop id to reset, publishing the mod twice.

Fixed copy-paste in modding between different region maps.

UI no longer stays hidden after winning the game and immediately starting a new one.

Some of you followed Soulash's development for years, and we're glad to finally leave the alpha and beta stages into the stable version. We're very grateful to everyone who tried the game, left feedback, and helped us get to this place. It's been a bumpy 5-year long journey. What comes next is yet to be determined, but what options we'll have is now up to you, our players. Please spread the word about the game, leave a review, tell your friends why you enjoy it, share it in communities you participate in, mod the game, join us on Discord or follow on Twitter, help other players with guides, share your creativity on Workshop and continue to provide us with your feedback!

We hope Soulash will bring you many hours of joy,

Artur & Xiclu