足球梦之队测试版本DFCTEST update for 9 March 2022

建议问题反馈区

Dear players

Here is the game suggestion question feedback post ~ ~ for the test clothes

Yes, if you have any suggestions or encounter difficult problems in the game, you can feed back here. We will refer to and implement it at the first time

When giving feedback and suggestions, please describe the situation and details of the problem in detail to facilitate the production team to determine the production direction.

Remember to leave your own QQ. We will reply to enthusiastic players through QQ at the first time

Remember, if you encounter any bugs, you can also come here for feedback~

