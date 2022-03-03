Fixed the problem that the in-game settings do not have checkboxes
Fixed the problem that the checkbox disappears after the “Redefine keys” interface is closed and opened again
Fixed the problem that the checkbox of “view details” for ranking list does not occur
Fixed the problem that when trying to continue to slide the leftmost checkbox of the bag interface to the left direction, the checkbox disappears
Fixed the problem that the checkbox disappears after confirming to affix reduplicate gems in the Talent interface
Fixed the problem that when trying to affix gems in the Talent interface, the target would occasionally not appear in the list
Fixed the UI error of PC bag affixes list
Fixed the repeated display of shortcut list
Fixed the problem that the Arrange button does not respond properly
Adjusted that hide mouse pointer after entering the game with controller mode
Adjusted that under controller mode, mode-switch list can be clicked on in the Main menu
Never Return update for 3 March 2022
Update v8.03
