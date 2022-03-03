Update v8.03

Fixed the problem that the in-game settings do not have checkboxes

Fixed the problem that the checkbox disappears after the “Redefine keys” interface is closed and opened again

Fixed the problem that the checkbox of “view details” for ranking list does not occur

Fixed the problem that when trying to continue to slide the leftmost checkbox of the bag interface to the left direction, the checkbox disappears

Fixed the problem that the checkbox disappears after confirming to affix reduplicate gems in the Talent interface

Fixed the problem that when trying to affix gems in the Talent interface, the target would occasionally not appear in the list

Fixed the UI error of PC bag affixes list

Fixed the repeated display of shortcut list

Fixed the problem that the Arrange button does not respond properly

Adjusted that hide mouse pointer after entering the game with controller mode

Adjusted that under controller mode, mode-switch list can be clicked on in the Main menu