Early Access Patch #2

This new update marks the return of our brand new journal. We learned a lot from playtests and chose to make it simpler yet more useful. We also corrected a lot of bugs and improved the user experience based on your feedbacks.

We're still listening to your feedback, please use the bug report tool with the F8 key in game or you can still reach us on our Discord.

Community suggestions: 🃏

New content:

Changed how the localization system worked for better support

Journal fully reworked with new visuals

Character sheet in Journal

Conversation logs in Journal

Emotion cards unlocked shown in Journal

🃏Added the possibility to save, go to menu and journal from the travel board

Added Day and Night feature

Quality of life:

🃏Edited a passage about gender in A1Prologue

Edited A1Prologue Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Igweneil-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Baeli-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Koda-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Rahis-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Waard-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited Viziriad-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs

Edited A1Epilogue Location changes to prevent bugs

Removed some fade to black that didn't make sense

Added fade to black at different places

Changed conditions to unlock A1Epilogue (Only Igweneil A1Q1, A1Q2, A1Q3 & Baeli A1Q1, A1Q2 and A1Q3 are now required)

Bug fixes:

[Loca:FR] Changed "femme-lézard" into "femme-lézarde"

[Loca:EN] Fixed the (TODO: SPLIT) in texts. It happened with the old Localization system everytime we splitted a text in two part in French

[Loca:EN][Loca:FR] Fixed some problem with master variable in texts making Baeli and Igweneil switch

[Loca:EN] Fixed a :name: typo in Koda-A1Together

[Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Igweneil in A1Presentation

[Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Waard in A1Presentation

[Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Rahis in A1Presentation

Gameover caused to never return to the Bazaar in A1prologue

Problem with variable concerning Koda's master

Bug in Koda A1Q2C2 that prevented cards to show

🃏Typos that players reported with F8

Known bugs we are working on:

Manual saves and Quick load might sometimes not works as intended and load the previous save instead of the last one

Unlocked cards might not appear when loading or quick loading on a choice

What’s coming soon for Backers and Playtesters:

Content:

Act 2 - Mehve Part1

Act 2 - Igweneil mission & Feelings

Act 2 - Baeli Mission & Feelings

Act 2 - Koda Mission & Feelings

Act 2 - Mehve Part2

Fixes: