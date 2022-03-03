Early Access Patch #2

This new update marks the return of our brand new journal. We learned a lot from playtests and chose to make it simpler yet more useful. We also corrected a lot of bugs and improved the user experience based on your feedbacks.
We're still listening to your feedback, please use the bug report tool with the F8 key in game or you can still reach us on our Discord.
Community suggestions: 🃏
New content:
- Changed how the localization system worked for better support
- Journal fully reworked with new visuals
- Character sheet in Journal
- Conversation logs in Journal
- Emotion cards unlocked shown in Journal
- 🃏Added the possibility to save, go to menu and journal from the travel board
- Added Day and Night feature
Quality of life:
- 🃏Edited a passage about gender in A1Prologue
- Edited A1Prologue Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Igweneil-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Baeli-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Koda-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Rahis-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Waard-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited Viziriad-A1 Location changes to prevent bugs
- Edited A1Epilogue Location changes to prevent bugs
- Removed some fade to black that didn't make sense
- Added fade to black at different places
- Changed conditions to unlock A1Epilogue (Only Igweneil A1Q1, A1Q2, A1Q3 & Baeli A1Q1, A1Q2 and A1Q3 are now required)
Bug fixes:
- [Loca:FR] Changed "femme-lézard" into "femme-lézarde"
- [Loca:EN] Fixed the (TODO: SPLIT) in texts. It happened with the old Localization system everytime we splitted a text in two part in French
- [Loca:EN][Loca:FR] Fixed some problem with master variable in texts making Baeli and Igweneil switch
- [Loca:EN] Fixed a :name: typo in Koda-A1Together
- [Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Igweneil in A1Presentation
- [Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Waard in A1Presentation
- [Loca:EN] Card hint misgendering Rahis in A1Presentation
- Gameover caused to never return to the Bazaar in A1prologue
- Problem with variable concerning Koda's master
- Bug in Koda A1Q2C2 that prevented cards to show
- 🃏Typos that players reported with F8
Known bugs we are working on:
- Manual saves and Quick load might sometimes not works as intended and load the previous save instead of the last one
- Unlocked cards might not appear when loading or quick loading on a choice
What’s coming soon for Backers and Playtesters:
Content:
- Act 2 - Mehve Part1
- Act 2 - Igweneil mission & Feelings
- Act 2 - Baeli Mission & Feelings
- Act 2 - Koda Mission & Feelings
- Act 2 - Mehve Part2
Fixes:
- Edited A2Prologue Location changes to prevent bugs
- Fixed typos in A2Prologue
- Fixed variables in A2Prologue
