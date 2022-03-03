[Season Preview] Paragons - Background Story

Upon the Parissie plains the irises bloom.

And upon this sea of flowers a glorious and ancient kingdom resides—Falois.

The kingdom amidst the sea of irises had seen peace for seventeen long years. Perhaps the king was protected by the holy light as the legends claim. Or perhaps this peace might be attributable to their loyal and fierce knights, or that the surrounding nations stood in awe of Falois' glorious past.

Yet, beneath the tranquil sea of irises a crisis was brewing.

Having lost their war in the north, Wealand turned their greedy eyes onto Falois. The Wealish tore through Falois' defenses with their superior tactics and powerful lances.

The Wealish assault took the Faloisians unprepared. Towns and cities fell one after another, and even the great city of Arelicka was besieged!

Falois forces in the east dared not come to the rescue for fear of Saint Roman's forces. Meanwhile, a force quickly formed in the west was soon defeated by the Wealish.

But the ancient kingdom was seemingly protected by the holy light.

As the Faloisian army toppled, a maiden with a crown of irises stepped forward to save the country and its people from amidst the flames of war. They say she was called upon by the goddess of light. That she descended with a God-given blade to rescue the people of Falois.

Faloisians, the time has come to protect our home!

With incandescent wills we shall forge onward to victory!

Write the history of Falois with your actions!

