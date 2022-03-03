Post Launch Patch #8 - | New Look!

So, a friend told me that the flat concrete walls made everything too grey. Desk is grey, cameras grey, floors and walls grey. So no more!

I am starting to learn 3d modelling, I modeled 3 new walls, uv unwrapped them ( Im still very new to UV unwrapping so there are a few problems but it still looks better ) And I made unique textures for the walls. ( Also changed some other materials to make the restaurant look better )

Moved the vent to the left side of the wall, makes it easier to see The Orphan.

Cameras have a green tint ( I believe I already mentioned this )

As said above im still pretty bad at UV Unwrapping, so some walls look darker than others ( by a lot in some cases ) So be wary of that. Next update is gonna be a total UI overhaul - from buttons with text to a nice interactive monitor!

Anyways, I hope you guys like the new restaurant! It took me awhile to set up and Im pretty happy with most of it! Ill see you guys in the next update :)