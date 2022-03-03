March 04 Update Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders

We plan to perform a patch update on the server at 11:00(UTC+8) on March 4. The estimated update time is 8 hours.

Update details are as follows:

I. New tanks

Stingray Light Tank LVTEX-3 Concept No.5

II. Iron Forge Event

During the event period, there will be two forge events for the following tank and item:

LVTEX-3 Concept No.5

Both are obtainable through the forge event or can be exchanged with corresponding event items.

Concept No.5 can also be bought from the event shop using vouchers.

LVTEX-3’s event item is [Pump-jet Propulsor] and the event item for Concept No.5 is [High-energy Fuel], both obtainable through the forge event.

During the event period, each [Bear Cuddle Buddy] can be exchanged for a [Pump-jet Propulsor] for a limited number of times.

Commanders who have the [Petrov Warrant] active can obtain a number of [Pump-jet Propulsor] by pressing the Time-limited Award button in the Award section of [Hunting Missions].

The two event items can also be exchanged for the following rewards:

Pump-jet Propulsor: 1x Marching Rucksack (Limited to 1 time)

High-energy Fuel: 1x Fate Pin (Limited to 1 time)

A Marching Rucksack contains:

2x Fate Pin

450x of each: Wreck, Secret Plan, Processor, Test Doll

36 000x Engineering Fairy

210x Second-hand Material

10x Occult Jellyfish

III. Additional rewards from purchasing gold

During the event, you will receive double the amount of [Petrov Warrants] from purchasing gold.

Purchasing [Small Bag of Gold] grants 2 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Big Bag of Gold] grants 2 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Small Box of Gold] grants 4 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Big Box of Gold] grants 6 [Petrov Warrants]

IV. Added 4 additional team tabs and added [Buoyant] into the metal maiden resistance information filter.

V. New item [Canned military ration]

Past event items can now be sold for [Canned military ration].

Tap [Canned military ration] in the Depot to exchange it for various decorations.

VI. New skins

Surfing Mode(AMX-10C) WZ-111 (Prototype)(WZ-111 Heavy Tank) Parachute Landing(Stingray Light Tank) LARS 110 (Concept) (LARS 110 SF-1)

The above skins can be exchanged using Military Ration Can.

VII. Special packages

A wide variety of packages to be browsed at your leisure. There’s always something for you.

VIII. Additional rewards from iron forge and aluminum forge

During the event period, each use of the iron forge will guarantee you a [Prion Fossil] which can be exchanged for a random number of Wrecks, Secret Plans, Processors, Test Dolls or Codon in the Fossil Exchange section of the Exchange shop. Using the aluminum forge will also guarantee you a random amount of Rainbow Oxamide.

IX. Metal maiden data adjustment

Fusou9th Anti-tank Mk.I: Increased durability, armor growth, targeting, and stealth. Tiger I Ausf.E: Increased armor. Granted one Internal equipment slot. M18 Hellcat: Increased firepower, penetration, durability, armor, evasion, detection, and stealth. Granted one Special equipment slot, Buoyant Amphibious Chassis, WP DP Engine, andHESH-F andHESH-T ammo. Gw Tiger 17: Increased penetration, armor, and targeting. Decreased Crit Res. Granted one Turret equipment slot, HP DP Engine, and all three tiers ofHEAP and tier 3 Extended-range HE ammo. T92 Self-Propelled Artillery: Increased targeting. Granted one Special equipment slot and tiers 2 and 3 Fragment HE. Object 262: Increased targeting, armor, targeting, Fire Res, andCrit Res. Type 59-1 Autocannon: Increased armor growth. WZ303RPG: Increased stealth. Decreased armor growth. S-23 Self-Propelled Gun: Increase penetration growth. Type 83 SPA: GrantedExtended-range HEAT ammo. Bandkanon 1A-155: Granted tier 3Chained APC. M109A3GN: GrantedDECAP Missile.

X. Tank sideview

Updated sideview

SU-152G

Added sideview

FV201 (A45)

Super Hellcat

Jagdpanther II

Stingray Light Tank

T-35A

M103 Heavy Tank

XI. Bug fixing

Fixed a bug where the number of resources in possession is displayed incorrectly in Mechanical Skeleton and Ammo Supply Certificate exchanges.