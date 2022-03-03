 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dickdown Duel update for 3 March 2022

Update Notes 03/03/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8305490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made a small build update just now. I'm concerned that people are getting crashes, but I'm struggling for an actual solution.

I suspect that the Live2d Plugin isnt properly disposing of memory and causing a memory leak.

People have told me that sometimes at the 30 minute mark there's a spike in memory usage and this sometimes forcequits the game.

For now I've added an autosave plugin. so at least if it does crash you won't lose much progress.

The autosave should trigger on a new map or when you exit the menu.

The issues with the live2d are espcially annoying when im using the same plugin as phantom thief sylphy with only a few updates

Changed files in this update

Dickdown Duel Content Depot 1868851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.