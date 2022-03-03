Update Notes 03/03/2022

I made a small build update just now. I'm concerned that people are getting crashes, but I'm struggling for an actual solution.

I suspect that the Live2d Plugin isnt properly disposing of memory and causing a memory leak.

People have told me that sometimes at the 30 minute mark there's a spike in memory usage and this sometimes forcequits the game.

For now I've added an autosave plugin. so at least if it does crash you won't lose much progress.

The autosave should trigger on a new map or when you exit the menu.

The issues with the live2d are espcially annoying when im using the same plugin as phantom thief sylphy with only a few updates