(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 9

Dev-Com

In this patch, we are introducing a new building, the Ore Refinery. Ore refinery was one of the most problematic buildings added to Penkura, it required us to change how we manage the entire UI in the game. Rather than doing simple copy-paste, inventory to storage, and vice versa system, we wanted to test something new.

Thanks to that, we created a new communication system for our game that allows us to transfer large quantities of data between UI, buildings, and game systems (such as save and load). We are from now on able to add much more interactivity to the game, not only through UI but also on the buildings themself.

With Ore Refinery three new items are added to the game which are, of course, Metal Bar, Noble Metal Bar, and Heavy Metal Bar. By adding those new items we had to change the blueprints of many items, those changes aren't of course final, and we plan to add much more items thanks to the Ore Refinery.

The addition of new components increases the time needed to create some of the items and all of the buildings, because of that Ore Refinery is designed to drastically lower those time requirements. The player will be able to melt 3 stacks of ore at the same time and even change the speed of bar creation (with the price of additional energy).

We also added some requested quality of life improvements in the RTS and CCC system.

We have changed how player connects buildings to each other, making it much easier to control, and we added a proper construction list view in the CCC with total resources requirements for buildings.

This should make planning players' actions a bit easier.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 9

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Fixed Sara printing wrong text to her voice line in first contact.

◈ Fixed collision trigger that teleported player near the temple in case of collision errors.

◈ Fixed minor view errors in Main Menu.

◈ Added additional security system to Inventory system that should prevent negative numbers or nameplate of an item appearing after closing the inventory widget.

◈ The Player was unable to exit the conversation with Empty Neurocore at Communication Station.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added new building Ore Refinery.

◈ Added 3 new items.

Metal Bar

Noble Metal Bar

Heavy Metal Bar

◈ Added all three items to MMC blueprints.

◈ Added new items to randomly generated content in some of the chests and buildings.

◈ Improved RTS UI.

◈ Improved CCC UI.

◈ Improved RTS system.

Holographic connection outputs and inputs are now different depending on if they are part of the already placed building or the player's currently being placed building.

Altered building placement system, from now on, the camera will center the building to the first selected connector rather than the center of the building.

Added ability to center the building by holding Shift (both Left and Right work).

Player can now rotate the building around the selected connector, or it's center.

◈ Added information window (and button to activate it) to RTS UI.

◈ Added two new functionalities to CCC.

Player is now able to see the sum of all buildings requirements.

Player is now able to see the list of all buildings that require CCC assistance and their completion requirement.

◈ Drastically improved item collision and physics trigger increasing performance around a large number of objects.

◈ Items can now detect their behavior state, allowing items to (for example) check if they are moving to make sure they provide more "realistic" behavior.

◈ Escape Menu will now automatically close after loading or starting the game.

◈ Magnetic Wind Turbines now produce 12% more energy.

◈ Solar Panels now produce 20% more energy.

◈ Improved textures on:

Atmospheric Vaporators

Bio Recyclers

◈ Improved description of:

Metal Ore

Heavy Metal Ore

Noble Metal ORe

◈ Changes to the Item Blueprints: