PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1387

updated conditions for serialization
fixed guild ally panel close functionality
Fixed some customisation issues with guild maps.
Fixes for door sound effects
Fixes for water checker
Fixes for footsteps sounds in Interior areas
Merge from [5467]
SoundEffectManager code cleanup
Implemented sound effects for Horror Boss attacks
Fixed SoundEffectManager.createEventInstance method
#5415 - Character creation coming up after logging in
#5516 - Wrong behavior on character creation screen
Updated PerformanceUtil to fetch zabbix data through web requests.
updated context menu panel, removed server dependency
Fixed order error in PerformanceUtil setupZabbixWebRequest.
respawn screen updates to show go home on pvp open world death
added sea entity death null entity checker
added on death null handling / added class generation if null for damage record
split silver rewards equally when killing a sea entity instead of based on damage inflicted
removed redundant logs / added null handling / fixed bug causing pvp open world player ships to be set to caravel
updated version display offset to prevent conflict between pvp state and game version
scene reference assignment / fixed error for player ship ability log
#5416 - Logout does not return to character screen, stuck on black screen
fixed host mode bug where ships cant attack
updated guild invite to be rejected if already in guild / guild invite now has cooldown
guild ally content now refreshes on guild alliance establishment and removal
updated guild alliance to have auto ignore option in options panel, inviter will receive notification that invited user is auto rejecting invites
updated players to refresh pvp state when creating/joining/leaving guilds / added new disabled pvp state icon in top right panel if user has no guild
updated scaling of pvp state indicators
fixed bug wherein sailors do not reflect real time in sailors panel when purchasing ships in voyages,
updated guild alliance to reflect realtime in the open world pvp targeting system
added confirmation popup when deleting guild alliance before proceeding to CMD function trigger
#5417 - Character name taken appears behind other panels
#5520 - Character can be created with duplicate name from the deleted characters
added ping based object interaction delay
updated box interaction force from 500 to 2000
pvp shops now display the abilities of each ship and will show tooltip on hover
added box interaction logs / updated the tooltip ability description display
