PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1387

Share · View all patches · Build 8305344 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

updated conditions for serialization

fixed guild ally panel close functionality

Fixed some customisation issues with guild maps.

Fixes for door sound effects

Fixes for water checker

Fixes for footsteps sounds in Interior areas

Merge from [5467]

SoundEffectManager code cleanup

Implemented sound effects for Horror Boss attacks

Fixed SoundEffectManager.createEventInstance method

#5415 - Character creation coming up after logging in

#5516 - Wrong behavior on character creation screen

Updated PerformanceUtil to fetch zabbix data through web requests.

updated context menu panel, removed server dependency

Fixed order error in PerformanceUtil setupZabbixWebRequest.

respawn screen updates to show go home on pvp open world death

added sea entity death null entity checker

added on death null handling / added class generation if null for damage record

split silver rewards equally when killing a sea entity instead of based on damage inflicted

removed redundant logs / added null handling / fixed bug causing pvp open world player ships to be set to caravel

updated version display offset to prevent conflict between pvp state and game version

scene reference assignment / fixed error for player ship ability log

#5416 - Logout does not return to character screen, stuck on black screen

fixed host mode bug where ships cant attack

updated guild invite to be rejected if already in guild / guild invite now has cooldown

guild ally content now refreshes on guild alliance establishment and removal

updated guild alliance to have auto ignore option in options panel, inviter will receive notification that invited user is auto rejecting invites

updated players to refresh pvp state when creating/joining/leaving guilds / added new disabled pvp state icon in top right panel if user has no guild

updated scaling of pvp state indicators

fixed bug wherein sailors do not reflect real time in sailors panel when purchasing ships in voyages,

updated guild alliance to reflect realtime in the open world pvp targeting system

added confirmation popup when deleting guild alliance before proceeding to CMD function trigger

#5417 - Character name taken appears behind other panels

#5520 - Character can be created with duplicate name from the deleted characters

added ping based object interaction delay

updated box interaction force from 500 to 2000

pvp shops now display the abilities of each ship and will show tooltip on hover

added box interaction logs / updated the tooltip ability description display