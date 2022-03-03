Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Thank you for your interests in Hard-Life Beta, At this time we are no longer taking new people into closed-beta. We have attempted to work with Valve on getting a demo version out & yet we are left unanswered. Valve has bigger fish to fry obviously so I can't blame them.

Developer build disabled

hardlife.fgd updates for scientist & barney & voicepitch options (Testing Phase)

hard_0a0's have a tram in multiplayer (Some levels don't fully work yet but they are fun to drive)

Multiplayer weapon dropping (Clicky Clicky) noises are not consistent anymore & have been fixed

Random minor level adjustments to each map has been made which include almost all of the singleplayer.

Minor rollbacks are fixed and reset forward again. December issues lasted a while.

If you have the beta but do not have access to our #closed-beta chat please PM jonnyquattro on discord

https://discord.gg/zXUbyacm

Also if any bugs please report to our discord server.