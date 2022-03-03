 Skip to content

Hard-Life update for 3 March 2022

Updates

Hard-Life update for 3 March 2022

Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Thank you for your interests in Hard-Life Beta, At this time we are no longer taking new people into closed-beta. We have attempted to work with Valve on getting a demo version out & yet we are left unanswered. Valve has bigger fish to fry obviously so I can't blame them.

  • Developer build disabled

  • hardlife.fgd updates for scientist & barney & voicepitch options (Testing Phase)

  • hard_0a0's have a tram in multiplayer (Some levels don't fully work yet but they are fun to drive)

  • Multiplayer weapon dropping (Clicky Clicky) noises are not consistent anymore & have been fixed

  • Random minor level adjustments to each map has been made which include almost all of the singleplayer.

  • Minor rollbacks are fixed and reset forward again. December issues lasted a while.

If you have the beta but do not have access to our #closed-beta chat please PM jonnyquattro on discord

https://discord.gg/zXUbyacm

Also if any bugs please report to our discord server.

