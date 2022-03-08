Supply Drop #7 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8304961 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 13:06:10 UTC by Wendy

We know that you don't want to see our News section every time you return to the main menu, so don't worry - you won't have to anymore!

Also, this Supply Drop contains fixes for audio issues that we know a lot of players had.

If you are still experiencing issues, please let us know via our Support Page or our Discord server!

Bug fixes

Menu, HUD, UI, etc.

Fixed issues where Newsletters would pop up every time the main menu was entered

Fixed issues where Newsletter arrows did not cycle through the News correctly

Performance

Fixed several audio issues/glitches that resulted in occasional crashes

Fixed a crash that happened when a player used the Armory’s Weapon Upgrade UI

⭐ = Changes made from community feedback and reports.

🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting