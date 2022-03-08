 Skip to content

Second Extinction™ update for 8 March 2022

Supply Drop #7 - Patch Notes

Second Extinction™ update for 8 March 2022

Supply Drop #7 - Patch Notes

We know that you don't want to see our News section every time you return to the main menu, so don't worry - you won't have to anymore!

Also, this Supply Drop contains fixes for audio issues that we know a lot of players had.

If you are still experiencing issues, please let us know via our Support Page or our Discord server!

Bug fixes

Menu, HUD, UI, etc.

Fixed issues where Newsletters would pop up every time the main menu was entered
Fixed issues where Newsletter arrows did not cycle through the News correctly

Performance

Fixed several audio issues/glitches that resulted in occasional crashes
Fixed a crash that happened when a player used the Armory’s Weapon Upgrade UI

⭐  = Changes made from community feedback and reports.

🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting

