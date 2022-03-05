1.1.0 - Bug Fixes, English Language Script Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 8304842 · Last edited 5 March 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hoochoo Game Studios brings you version 1.1.0 release notes. To get more details, please check the list down below.

Release Notes

🐛 Fixed some cases where character parts did not load properly, sometimes soft-locking the game.

🐛 Fixed offering price to a customer in the background while managing the display case.

🐛 Fixed challenge mode leaderboard not showing some records properly for Steam

🐛 Fixed getting stuck on save select screen when there aren’t any save files

🐛 Fixed getting stuck in weekly nightmare cutscenes

🛠️ Minor performance optimizations

Meanwhile, the following are including what may have been fixed.

🐛 Fixed getting stuck on some tutorials

🐛 Fixed bought items sometimes not coming into the inventory

🐛 Fixed getting stuck on elevators when using the hoverboard

Also as announced, there has been a rework of the English language script of the game. And we’re so pleased to finally get our global players a better version of the script!

To celebrate and promote the rework, we will be commencing a 20% discount event for the game. It starts this Saturday(March 5th) at 12 am PDT and will last for 2 weeks. Please be sure to not miss it!